Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • EMUI 10 Beta to Reach Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, and Other Mate 20 Series Phones in Late September: Report

EMUI 10 Beta to Reach Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, and Other Mate 20-Series Phones in Late September: Report

The new update is set to debut on Huawei P30 series on September 8.

By | Updated: 14 August 2019 14:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
EMUI 10 Beta to Reach Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, and Other Mate 20-Series Phones in Late September: Report

Huawei last week announced EMUI 10 as its next-generation custom skin

Highlights
  • EMUI 10 includes a native dark mode
  • It also comes with a new UX design and has fresh UI elements
  • Magic UI 3.0 beta is also set to Honor phones in late September

EMUI 10 is reportedly reaching the Huawei Mate 20-series phones through a beta version in late September. The new custom skin brings three major updates, namely new UX design, all-scenario ultimate experience, and a new standard for smooth operations. Huawei has also enabled its skin to support HD video calls among multiple devices. Additionally, there is a native dark mode. The company is also set to allow third-party developers to make use of its dark mode by simply calling an API.

According to the EMUI 10 update rollout schedule reported by MyDrivers, the Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Mate 20X, and Mate 20 RS Porsche Design are set to receive the beta version of the new update in late September. Huawei is also reportedly in plans to bring the beta version of Magic UI 3.0 for the Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor V20, and Honor Magic 2 in late September.

Huawei at its annual developer conference in Dongguan, China on Friday announced EMUI 10 as its next-generation custom skin. The skin brings a list of new UI elements as well as the native dark mode.

While detailing the new experience at the developer conference in Dongguan, China on Friday, President of the Software Engineering Department at Huawei Consumer Business Group Dr. Wang Chenglu highlighted at the conference that EMUI 10 will initially launch on the next-generation Mate-series phones. He also mentioned that ahead of the final EMUI 10 debut, the EMUI 10 Beta version will arrive for the Huawei P30 series on September 8. The company also did mention the Mate 20 series in its announcement, though the beta release schedule wasn't specified.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: EMUI 10 beta, EMUI 10, EMUI, Huawei Mate 20, Huawei Mate 20 Pro, Huawei Mate 20X, Huawei Mate 20 RS Porsche Design, Huawei
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
NASA Descends on Icelandic Lava Field to Prepare for Mars
EMUI 10 Beta to Reach Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, and Other Mate 20-Series Phones in Late September: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. HTC Wildfire X Arrives in India With Triple Rear Cameras
  2. HTC Set to Launch New Smartphone in India on August 14
  3. WhatsApp Fingerprint Lock Feature Finally Comes to Android
  4. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  5. Realme 5 Pro With 48-Megapixel Main Camera to Launch on August 20
  6. Mi A3 Set to Launch in India on August 21, Will Be Available via Amazon
  7. Vivo S1 Review
  8. India’s Biggest Cinema Chains Respond to Jio ‘First-Day-First-Show’
  9. All You Need to Know About Sacred Games Season 2
  10. Vivo S1 to Go on Sale via Online Retailers in India Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M10s, Galaxy A50s Spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance, Tipping Imminent Launch
  2. EMUI 10 Beta to Reach Huawei Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, and Other Mate 20-Series Phones in Late September: Report
  3. NASA Descends on Icelandic Lava Field to Prepare for Mars
  4. Nintendo Switch to Get a Wireless SNES Controller With 525mAh Battery, US FCC Filing Tips
  5. Huawei P30, P30 Pro EMUI 9.1.0.193 Update Adds Super Night Mode Support for Front Camera, More: Report
  6. Microsoft Halts Development of Minecraft's Super Duper Graphics Pack Update
  7. Redmi K20 Pro to Launch as Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro in Europe on August 20: Expected Price, Specifications, More
  8. Amazon Launches Automated Messaging Assistant in Hindi to Ease Shopping
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ India Launch Event Set for August 20: How to Watch Live Stream, Price in India, Availability, More
  10. HTC Wildfire X With Triple Rear Cameras, Octa-Core SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.