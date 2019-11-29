DxOMark has unveiled its list for best smartphone cameras for the year 2019, and has also ranked the phones separately on key parameters like video, zoom, ultra-wide, and night photography. The Huawei Mate 30 Pro and the Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition were the joint leaders with a net score of 121 for the best overall smartphone camera in 2019. The Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition aka the Mi Note 10 Pro also took the crown for being the phone with the best zooming capabilities. Huawei Mate 30 Pro also took the pole position as the best smartphone for low-light photography.

DxOMark's list of the Best All-Rounder phones for photography was jointly topped by the Huawei Mate 30 Pro and Xiaomi's Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition. The two phones were lauded for producing excellent results in virtually all areas. Huawei's flagship was noted for its noise reduction abilities, while the Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition won praise for retaining details across the zoom range in photos. iPhone 11 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G jointly took the second spot with a score of 117, while the Galaxy S10 5G was ranked third with a tally of 116.

DxOMark's ranking of best smartphones for video capture, zoom, and night photography.

Photo Credit: DxOMark

The Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition again flexed its muscles by topping the chart for zoom, and raced ahead of competitors with a healthy lead. The Xiaomi phone stood at 109 in the points table, while second-placed Huawei P30 Pro lagged far behind at 95. DxOMark notes that “Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition is the device that comes closest to “real camera” zoom performance”.

When it comes to videos, Apple again proved its mettle at videography. The iPhone 11 Pro Max led the video recording score chart with a net score of 102 and was DxOMark's pick for the best camera phone for video capture. But the Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition caught up here as well with an even video score of 102. The Google Pixel 4 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G were a close second with a net score of 101 points for video recording output.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G led the pack when it comes to wide-angle photography. The Samsung flagship achieved a net wide-angle photography score of 42, ahead of the iPhone 11 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S10 5G at 40 points each. Coming to night photography, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro took the top spot with a score of 61, followed by the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, Huawei P30 Pro, and Samsung Galaxy S10 5G jointly at the second spot with a score of 59 each in DxOMark's list.