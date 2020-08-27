DJI Osmo Mobile 4 With Magnetic Mount, Gesture Control Launched

DJI Osmo Mobile 4 (OM 4) has been officially announced as the next iteration of the company's motorised smartphone video stabiliser series. It follows the same design as the last generation Osmo but adds a few new features such as a magnetic mount that allows you to more easily mount your phone. It boasts of features like ActiveTrack 3.0 and gesture control. DJI says the Osmo Mobile 4 can last up to 15 hours on a single charge. It can charge your phone while you're using it with the help of the USB port on the gimbal.

DJI Osmo Mobile 4 price

The DJI OM 4 is priced at $149 (roughly Rs. 11,000) and can be purchased from DJI's online store, BestBuy, and Moment. As of now, there is no information on international availability.

DJI Osmo Mobile 4 specifications, features

The DJI Osmo Mobile 4 or OM 4 uses Bluetooth v5.0 to connect to your phone. It comes with a 2,450mAh battery that the company claims can last up to 15 hours. It takes about 2.5 hours to completely charge the OM 4 with a 10W charger, using the Type-C port. There is also a USB Type-A port that can be used to charge your phone. In terms of dimensions, the OM 4 is 276x119.6x103.6mm in its unfolded state and 163x99.5x46.5mm in its folded state. It weighs 390 grams and can support phones up to 290 grams with thickness ranging between 6.9 to 10mm and width ranging between 67 to 84mm.

Talking about mechanical range, the OM 4 supports -161.2-degree to 171.95-degree pan, -136.7-degree to 198-degree roll, and -106.54-degree to 235.5-degree tilt.

The OM 4 has a sleek magnetic phone clamp and a magnetic ring holder which means all you have to do is place your phone in the clamp or the ring holder. This makes it easier to detach the phone if need be. The Dynamic Zoom feature can be used to warp the footage while gesture controls can be used to take a photo or start recording a video. ActiveTrack 3.0 follows your subject and produces a stabilised video. It has improved recognition accuracy for children and pets. The CloneMe Pro feature lets you create panoramas with multiple clones of yourself in a single shot.

