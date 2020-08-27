Technology News
loading

DJI Osmo Mobile 4 With Magnetic Mount, Gesture Control Launched

DJI Osmo Mobile 4 has a claimed battery life of 15 hours owing to its 2,450mAh battery.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 27 August 2020 12:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
DJI Osmo Mobile 4 With Magnetic Mount, Gesture Control Launched

DJI Osmo Mobile 4 weighs just 390 grams

Highlights
  • DJI Osmo Mobile 4 has been launched
  • DJI Osmo Mobile 4 comes with ActiveTrack 3.0 and CloneMe Pro
  • It can be charged in 2.5 hours

DJI Osmo Mobile 4 (OM 4) has been officially announced as the next iteration of the company's motorised smartphone video stabiliser series. It follows the same design as the last generation Osmo but adds a few new features such as a magnetic mount that allows you to more easily mount your phone. It boasts of features like ActiveTrack 3.0 and gesture control. DJI says the Osmo Mobile 4 can last up to 15 hours on a single charge. It can charge your phone while you're using it with the help of the USB port on the gimbal.

DJI Osmo Mobile 4 price

The DJI OM 4 is priced at $149 (roughly Rs. 11,000) and can be purchased from DJI's online store, BestBuy, and Moment. As of now, there is no information on international availability.

DJI Osmo Mobile 4 specifications, features

The DJI Osmo Mobile 4 or OM 4 uses Bluetooth v5.0 to connect to your phone. It comes with a 2,450mAh battery that the company claims can last up to 15 hours. It takes about 2.5 hours to completely charge the OM 4 with a 10W charger, using the Type-C port. There is also a USB Type-A port that can be used to charge your phone. In terms of dimensions, the OM 4 is 276x119.6x103.6mm in its unfolded state and 163x99.5x46.5mm in its folded state. It weighs 390 grams and can support phones up to 290 grams with thickness ranging between 6.9 to 10mm and width ranging between 67 to 84mm.

Talking about mechanical range, the OM 4 supports -161.2-degree to 171.95-degree pan, -136.7-degree to 198-degree roll, and -106.54-degree to 235.5-degree tilt.

The OM 4 has a sleek magnetic phone clamp and a magnetic ring holder which means all you have to do is place your phone in the clamp or the ring holder. This makes it easier to detach the phone if need be. The Dynamic Zoom feature can be used to warp the footage while gesture controls can be used to take a photo or start recording a video. ActiveTrack 3.0 follows your subject and produces a stabilised video. It has improved recognition accuracy for children and pets. The CloneMe Pro feature lets you create panoramas with multiple clones of yourself in a single shot.

Should the government explain why Chinese apps were banned? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: DJI, DJI Osmo Mobile 4, DJI Osmo Mobile 4 price, DJI Osmo Mobile 4 specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Facebook Says Apple Privacy Changes Will Muck Up Online Ads

Related Stories

DJI Osmo Mobile 4 With Magnetic Mount, Gesture Control Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 7 Series Set to Launch in India on September 3
  2. Gionee M30 Packs a Massive 10,000mAh Battery
  3. Samsung Galaxy M51 Price in India, Launch Date Tipped: All You Need to Know
  4. Mittal Says That Rs. 160 Should Get You 1.6GB, not to 16GB
  5. Motorola Moto G9 First Impressions
  6. Vivo Y20, Vivo Y20i With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. Asus ZenFone 7, ZenFone 7 Pro Debut With Flip Camera, 30W Charging
  8. OnePlus Buds Review
  9. Jio Wi-Fi Mesh Router Surfaces on the Web With Pricing Details
  10. Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo F17 Set to Launch in India on September 2
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 2 Pro Starts Receiving August 2020 Software Update with New Features and Key Optimisations
  2. Google Location-Tracking Surveillance Tactics Troubled Its Own Engineers, Unsealed Documents Show
  3. DJI Osmo Mobile 4 With Magnetic Mount, Gesture Control Launched
  4. Facebook Says Apple Privacy Changes Will Muck Up Online Ads
  5. Facebook Removes Kenosha Guard Page, Accounts of 17-Year-Old Arrested Over US Shootings
  6. Tenet Featurette Takes You Behind the Scenes of Christopher Nolan’s New Movie
  7. Realme 7 Pro, Realme 7 Launch in India Set for September 3
  8. Airtel, Vodafone Lose Over 94 Lakh Subscribers in May, Jio Adds 36 Lakh New Ones: TRAI
  9. Dota 2 The International Prize Pool Breaks Last Year's Record With $34.4 Million and Counting
  10. iPhone Users Won't Get Fortnite Updates as Epic Games Takes Stand on Direct Payment Feature
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com