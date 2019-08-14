Technology News
DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Handheld Foldable Smartphone Camera Stabiliser Launched

The device comes with a 3-axis gimbal technology, gesture controls, and more.

Updated: 14 August 2019 17:07 IST
DJI Osmo Mobile 3 Handheld Foldable Smartphone Camera Stabiliser Launched

DJI Osmo Mobile 3 is available to buy in the US

Highlights
  • DJI Osmo Mobile 3 has an Active Track 3.0 mode
  • It comes with buttons for gimbal control on the handle
  • It weighs only 405 grams, packs a 2,450mAh battery

DJI, the maker of drones and gimbals, has launched the Osmo Mobile 3 handheld smartphone camera stabiliser. The foldable device is quite compact to lug around, and is equipped with a 3-axis gimbal technology. The stabiliser has gesture control and essentially helps videographers in taking less shaky footage via smartphones, and also looks to offer a less blurry image for photographers as well. To achieve this, DJI has integrated buttons on the handle to allow users to control the gimbal.

Te DJI Osmo Mobile 3 smartphone camera stabiliser is priced at $119 (roughly Rs. 8,400). There's also a combo model with accessories bundled in, that comes with a price tag of $139 (roughly Rs. 9,800). The stabiliser is already on sale on the company website.

To recall, the DJI Osmo Mobile 2 was launched at CES last year, and now its successor has been launched. As mentioned, the Osmo Mobile 3 features a foldable design, 3-axis gimbal technology, gesture control, and buttons on the handle to control the gimbal's movement.

The DJI Osmo Mobile 3 has been redesigned to ensure that connectivity ports are not obstructed on the mounted device. There's an ‘M' button on the stabiliser that allows users to shoot from any angle, and pressing it twice activates the Quick Roll mode which helps in rotating the orientation from portrait to landscape mode swiftly, without the need to remove the device from the mount.

It supports Dolly Zoom with customisable zoom slider, and pairs with the DJI Mimo app for creative programmed modes. Some of the modes include Story Mode, Sport Mode, Time Lapse, Hyper Lapse, Motion Lapse, Panorama, Slow Motion, and Active Track 3.0. The last Active Track 3.0 mode allows users to capture fast-paced footage using its reliable in-built tracking technology.

The DJI Osmo Mobile 3 measures at 285x125x103mm (unfolded) and 157x130x46mm (folded). It weighs 405 grams, packs a 2,450mAh battery , and offers Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

