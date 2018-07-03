NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • DJI Osmo Mobile 2 Handheld Gimbal Stabiliser for Smartphones Launched in India at Rs. 10,999

DJI Osmo Mobile 2 Handheld Gimbal Stabiliser for Smartphones Launched in India at Rs. 10,999

 
, 03 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
DJI Osmo Mobile 2 Handheld Gimbal Stabiliser for Smartphones Launched in India at Rs. 10,999

Highlights

  • The DJI Osmo Mobile 2 is available in India via Amazon
  • The Gimbal features an inbuilt zoom slider
  • It supports both Android and iOS devices

DJI Osmo Mobile 2, the company's next-generation camera stabiliser for smartphones, has been launched in India. The Chinese drone maker had unveiled the Osmo Mobile 2 alongside the Ronin-S at CES 2018. While the latter, which is DJI's first single-handed stabiliser for bigger devices like DSLRs and mirrorless cameras, has still not made its way into the country, the former is now available. The price tag attached with the Osmo Mobile 2 is Rs. 10,999. It is currently available via the Amazon India site, where it has a Rs. 1,000 discount, bringing its asking price to Rs. 9,999. To recall, the price of the device was set at $129 (roughly Rs. 8,800) during launch.

The Osmo Mobile 2 is the latest smartphone camera stabiliser in India from DJI. It comes with a new design and a more powerful inbuilt battery system. DJI claims to offer up to 15 hours of battery life on the Osmo Mobile 2, which is three times longer than that offered on the original Osmo Mobile. It is fuelled by a 2600mAh battery, compared to 980mAh battery present in the previous variant. Also, the battery can be used as an emergency power bank for smartphones that can be charged through the provided USB port. Via Amazon, SBI credit card customers also get 5 percent cashback on EMI.

In terms of dimensions, the Osmo Mobile 2 measures 295x113x72mm and has a weight of 485 grams. It is slightly lighter and significantly larger than the previous variant. It has a redesigned set of control buttons, and the two-way mobile clamp that allows users to shift between portrait and landscape modes.

Additionally, the DJI Osmo Mobile 2's gimbal features an inbuilt zoom slider for seamless zooming between the shots. There is a two-way mobile clamp that lets you easily pivot between landscape and portrait orientation.

The DJI Osmo also works for the front-facing camera as well as the rear-facing camera and supports both Android and iOS devices. Android devices running on Android 4.4 KitKat or newer versions and iOS devices running on iOS 3.1.31 or above are supported.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: DJI, DJI Osmo Mobile 2, Handheld Camera Stabiliser
Samsung Galaxy On6 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Moto G6: Price in India, Specifications Compared
DJI Osmo Mobile 2 Handheld Gimbal Stabiliser for Smartphones Launched in India at Rs. 10,999
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy J8
TRENDING
  1. Jio Brings Down JioFi Effective Price to Rs. 499 With New Cashback Offer
  2. Asus ZenFone 5Z Price in India Leaked Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
  3. Amazon Prime Day India Sale Starts July 16, Launches and Offers Previewed
  4. Meet the Future Phones That Fold Up, Have 9 Cameras, and Charge Over Thin Air
  5. Mi A1 Android 8.1 Oreo Update Pulled Due to Bugs: Report
  6. Redmi 6 Pro Launch, WhatsApp's New Features, and More News This Week
  7. Samsung Galaxy On6 With Infinity Display, Selfie Flash Launched
  8. Vivo Z1i With 19:9 Display, AR Stickers Launched
  9. Xiaomi Yu Y720 Lite Gaming Mouse With 7200dpi Sensitivity Launched
  10. 2018 iPhone Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With iOS 12, 4GB RAM
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.