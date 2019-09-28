Amazon and Flipkart aren't the online e-retailers hosting their festive sales right now, Xiaomi is also getting in the action with its Diwali with Mi sale. The sale brings price cuts and limited time offers on a wide range of products including phones, TVs, and accessories. The Diwali With Mi Sale is now live on the Xiaomi India website and will continue through October 4. As part of the sale, the buyers can get Xiaomi phones across all price brackets, smart TVs, fitness bands, speakers, and other accessories at a discounted price. However, the price cuts are for a limited time and will change as the sale goes forward, so you might want to check them out while they are available.

Under the Top Diwali Deals section on the Xiaomi website, the 32-inch Mi LED TV 4A Pro is currently listed at a discounted price of Rs. 10,999, while its 43-inch variant is going for Rs. 19,999. The 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i can now be purchased for just Rs. 799, down from its regular asking price of Rs. 1,299. The Mi Band 3 has also received a limited-time price cut and currently be purchased for Rs. 1,799.

In addition to the above deals, Xiaomi will also offer Redmi Y3, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi 7A, and Redmi Note 7S will also be offered at a discount. Xiaomi says the Redmi Y3 and Redmi 7A deals will go live at midnight tonight, whereas the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7S will be listed with discounts in one day.

Xiaomi product Sale Price Regular Price Redmi Note 7 Pro Starting Rs. 11,999 Starting Rs. 13,999 Redmi 7A Starting Rs. 5,499 Starting Rs. 5,999 Redmi Note 7S Starting Rs. 8,999 Starting Rs. 10,999 Redmi Y3 Starting Rs. 7,999 Starting Rs. 9,999 Mi LED TV 4A Pro (32-inch) Rs. 10,999 Rs. 12,999 Mi LED TV 4A Pro (43-inch) Rs. 19,999 Rs. 29,999 Mi Band 3 Rs. 1,799 Rs. 1,999

In the Diwali Bestsellers section, the Xiaomi's Mi LED TV 4C Pro is going for Rs. 10,999 at the moment, while the 55-inch Mi TV 4X Pro is available for Rs. 37,999. There is also a crazy deals section wherein the Mi Pocket Speaker is available at just Rs. 799, down from its launch price of Rs. 1,499, whereas the Mi Super Bass Wireless headphones are available at Rs. 999, which is significantly lower than the Rs. 1,799 launch price. However, these two deals are yet to go live.

Xiaomi product Sale Price Regular Price Redmi 7 Starting Rs. 5,999 Starting Rs. 7,999 Poco F1 Starting Rs. 15,999 Starting Rs. 18,999 Mi LED TV 4C PRO (32-inch) Rs. 10,999 Rs. 12,499 Mi LED TV 4X PRO (55-inch) Rs. 37,999 Rs. 39,999 Redmi K20 Pro Starting Rs. 24,999 Starting Rs. 27,999 Redmi K20 Starting Rs. 19,999 Starting Rs. 21,999

Poco F1, Redmi 7, Redmi K20, and Redmi K20 Pro will be listed with discounted prices as well, however the discounts for the first two will go live at midnight tonight, while the other two will see discounted prices one day later.

The Celebrate Diwali With Mi Sale is also hosting a Re. 1 flash sale on the Xiaomi India website, where phones like the Redmi K20 and Mi A3, as well as accessories like the Mi Smart Band 4 and the Mi Soundbar can be scored for just Re. 1. You can check the complete set of deals here. In addition to the discounts, Xiaomi is also offering 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank card and EMI transactions as well as discounts on various services offered by Zoomcar, Swiggy, and Paytm.'