Xiaomi kicked off its second Diwali With Mi sale this week, offering deals and discounts on its range of mobiles, smart TVs, and accessories to customers. Ahead of Diwali, the Chinese manufacturer is offering deals on smartphones such as Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2, Mi A2, Poco F1, and more. Apart from that, the smartphone vendor will continue to offer deals on other accessories like Mi Band - HRX Edition, 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i, Mi Earphones Basic, India Standard Charger, and other products. Also, Xiaomi's Mi LED Smart TV 4A will be available with a discount during the sale. Additionally, there are other offers from Paytm, Mobikwik, and Ixigo. Notably, the 5-day Xiaomi Diwali With Mi sale started on November 1 (Thursday) and will run till November 5 (Monday).

Xiaomi is offering discounts on some of its popular smartphones during the Diwali With Mi sale. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is available with a Rs. 2,000 discount, at Rs. 12,999 for the base 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, and Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB internal storage model. The Xiaomi Mi A2, originally priced at Rs. 16,999, will also be sold for a price of Rs. 14,999 during the sale. The Redmi Y2, on the other hand, is available for Rs. 9,499, down from the regular Rs. 10,999.

The Poco F1's 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is also up for grabs during the sale, at its regular price starting at Rs. 20,999. The Poco F1 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant is available for Rs. 21,999, down from its original price of Rs. 23,999. The 8GB RAM/ 256GB inbuilt storage model of the Poco F1 is available at Rs. 26,999 (original price is Rs. 28,999).

The Mi LED Smart TV 4A 43-inch model is available for a reduced price of Rs. 21,999, which is Rs. 1,000 less than its launch price of Rs. 22,999. The Mi Earphones Basic (Black/ Red) is available for Rs. 349, Mi Earphones (Black/ Silver) for a reduced price of Rs. 599, the Mi Bluetooth Audio Receiver (White) for Rs. 999, the Mi Bluetooth Headset Basic for Rs. 799, India Standard Charger for Rs. 349, and the Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2 for Rs. 1,599.

Meanwhile, the 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i has received a Rs. 500 discount and is available for Rs. 1,499, the Mi Router 3C for Rs. 899, Mi Body Composition Scale for Rs. 1,799, and the Mi Luggage for Rs. 2,999 The Mi Band - HRX Edition (Black) can be bought for Rs. 1,199 during the Xiaomi Diwali sale.

Notably, during the Diwali With Mi sale, a flat Rs. 500 Paytm wallet cashback is available on the purchase of Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Y2, Mi A2, Poco F1, Mi LED TV Pro 55, and Mi LED TV Pro 49. Also, MobiKwik cashback of 15 percent (up to Rs. 2,000) can be availed, as can Ixigo coupons worth Rs. 3,500 on smartphone purchases.

