Xiaomi's second edition of the Diwali With Mi festive sale has entered its final day of offers as Diwali 2018 approaches us this week. While the flash sale is not part of the sale this time on Mi.com, discounts and cashback on several of the company's smartphones, LED TVs, and accessories can be availed by those who missed out in last month's sale. Cashback vouchers and discount coupons can be availed across Xiaomi's partners in what is possibly the last edition of Diwali With Mi sale this year.

Starting off with smartphone deals, the popular Redmi Note 5 Pro is available with a Rs. 2,000 discount in the festive sale. The base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is available for Rs. 12,999, while the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant gets a discounted price tag of Rs. 14,999. The phone is available in Black, Gold, Lake Blue, Red, and Rose Gold, however some of the variants are already out of stock.

Next, the Xiaomi Mi A2 gets a Rs. 2,000 discount and a new price tag of Rs. 14,999. Certain configurations of this phone are also currently out of stock on Mi.com. The Redmi Y2 is available at Rs. 10,999, down from Rs. 12,999, for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. Lastly, the Poco F1's 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is going for an exciting price of Rs. 21,999, down Rs. 3,000 from launch.

The Mi TV 4A 43-inch model is available at a Rs. 1,000 discount for a new price tag of Rs. 21,999 in the Diwali With Mi sale, which started last week. Other than that, users can buy accessories including the Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2, Mi Body Composition Scale, Mi Bluetooth Headset Basic, Mi Earphones, and Mi Router 3C at discounts of up to Rs. 200. The Mi Earphones Basic were previously available at a price of Rs. 349 but have since gone out of stock. You can also buy accessories like the Mi Band HRX, Mi Band 3, Mi Air Purifier 2S, and more at regular prices.

As for sale partners, Paytm is offering a flat Rs. 500 cashback on purchases of Rs. 5,000 above of selected products; 15 percent MobiKwik cashback can be availed up to Rs. 2,000; and Ixigo coupons worth Rs. 3,500 are available with smartphone purchases.

