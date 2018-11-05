NDTV Gadgets360.com

Diwali With Mi Last Day Brings Discounts on Redmi Note 5 Pro, Poco F1, and More

, 05 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Diwali With Mi Last Day Brings Discounts on Redmi Note 5 Pro, Poco F1, and More

Diwali With Mi festive sale has many smartphones available with discounts

Highlights

  • Diwali With Mi sale started on November 1
  • This is the second installment this year
  • Some smartphone models have gone out of stock

Xiaomi's second edition of the Diwali With Mi festive sale has entered its final day of offers as Diwali 2018 approaches us this week. While the flash sale is not part of the sale this time on Mi.com, discounts and cashback on several of the company's smartphones, LED TVs, and accessories can be availed by those who missed out in last month's sale. Cashback vouchers and discount coupons can be availed across Xiaomi's partners in what is possibly the last edition of Diwali With Mi sale this year.

Starting off with smartphone deals, the popular Redmi Note 5 Pro is available with a Rs. 2,000 discount in the festive sale. The base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is available for Rs. 12,999, while the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant gets a discounted price tag of Rs. 14,999. The phone is available in Black, Gold, Lake Blue, Red, and Rose Gold, however some of the variants are already out of stock.

Next, the Xiaomi Mi A2 gets a Rs. 2,000 discount and a new price tag of Rs. 14,999. Certain configurations of this phone are also currently out of stock on Mi.com. The Redmi Y2 is available at Rs. 10,999, down from Rs. 12,999, for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. Lastly, the Poco F1's 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model is going for an exciting price of Rs. 21,999, down Rs. 3,000 from launch.

The Mi TV 4A 43-inch model is available at a Rs. 1,000 discount for a new price tag of Rs. 21,999 in the Diwali With Mi sale, which started last week. Other than that, users can buy accessories including the Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2, Mi Body Composition Scale, Mi Bluetooth Headset Basic, Mi Earphones, and Mi Router 3C at discounts of up to Rs. 200. The Mi Earphones Basic were previously available at a price of Rs. 349 but have since gone out of stock. You can also buy accessories like the Mi Band HRX, Mi Band 3, Mi Air Purifier 2S, and more at regular prices.

As for sale partners, Paytm is offering a flat Rs. 500 cashback on purchases of Rs. 5,000 above of selected products; 15 percent MobiKwik cashback can be availed up to Rs. 2,000; and Ixigo coupons worth Rs. 3,500 are available with smartphone purchases.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Redmi Note 5 Pro

Redmi Note 5 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright and vivid display
  • Good build quality
  • Competent cameras
  • Great value
  • Bad
  • Fast charger not bundled
  • Lacks USB Type-C
  • Preinstalled bloatware
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro review
Display5.99-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera20-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 7.1.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Xiaomi Redmi Y2

Xiaomi Redmi Y2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Slow facial recognition
  • Average lowlight camera performance
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Y2 review
Display5.99-inch
Processor2GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity3080mAh
Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value-for-money
  • Good camera performance
  • Bad
  • Below-average battery life
  • Non-expandable storage
Read detailed Xiaomi Mi A2 review
Display5.99-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera20-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Poco F1

Poco F1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value for money
  • Sturdy body
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • No video stabilisation at 4K
Read detailed Xiaomi Poco F1 review
Display6.18-inch
Processor2.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera20-megapixel
Resolution1080x2246 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Price in India, Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Specifications, Xiaomi Mi A2, Xiaomi Mi A2 Price in India, Xiaomi Mi A2 Specifications, Xiaomi Poco F1, Xiaomi Poco F1 Price in India, Xiaomi Poco F1 Specifications, Xiaomi, Diwali With Mi, Diwali
Jio's Diwali Offers: 100 Percent Cashback, Jio Phone 2 Festive Sale, Jio Phone Gift Card, and More
Diwali With Mi Last Day Brings Discounts on Redmi Note 5 Pro, Poco F1, and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

RealMe 1
TRENDING
  1. How to Download and Send WhatsApp Stickers
  2. Realme CEO Hints at India Smartphone Price Hike, VOOC Charging Teased
  3. iPhone XR Ties With Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in Speed Test
  4. Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) Price in India Tipped via Official Listing
  5. Apple Smartwatch Shipments Share Drops in Q3, Fitbit Gains: Counterpoint
  6. WhatsApp Stickers Now Available, Coming to All Users Over 'Coming Weeks'
  7. Here's Why OnePlus Doesn't Offer IP Rating on Its Smartphones
  8. Motorola Charging Pad Leak Hints at Wireless Charging on Moto G7
  9. Xiaomi Redmi 6A to Go on Sale in India Today, via Amazon and Mi.com
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.