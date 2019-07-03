Technology News
Samsung Premium Smartphone Users Look to Replace Their Devices Faster Than OnePlus Users: Counterpoint India Survey

Survey reveals that more than half of the respondents are interested in purchasing a premium smartphone in the next 12 months.

Updated: 3 July 2019 18:43 IST
One in every five respondents is interested in spending more than Rs. 60,000 for a phone

Highlights
  • 8 percent users willing to spend more than Rs. 80,000 for a phone
  • Water and dust resistance is the most popular feature among Indians
  • Samsung users replace phones faster than OnePlus users, report says

According to the Counterpoint Research India Premium Smartphone Consumer Survey, more than half of the respondents were interested in purchasing a premium smartphone in the next 12 months. This survey was conducted using 800 respondents, and these users were found to prioritise dust and water resistance in premium smartphones. Premium smartphones for this survey were considered as all phones priced above Rs. 20,000, and the report notes that Samsung and OnePlus are competing closely in this segment. Interestingly, the survey added that Samsung phone buyers look to replace their smartphones faster than OnePlus phone buyers.

Almost half of the respondents were interested in spending Rs. 40,000 or more for their next smartphone purchase. Furthermore, one in every five respondents was interested in spending Rs. 60,000 or more, while only around 8 percent of these respondents indicated their interest in spending Rs. 80,000 or more.

Water and dust resistance also came out to be a popular feature in the survey. The report notes that almost six out of ten people thought that this feature is a must, and is even willing to pay for it. Further, data from the survey reveals that replacement cycles among the Rs. 20,000 and above smartphone buyers is around 25 months.

The report also reveals that Samsung phone buyers replace their phones faster than OnePlus phone buyers. Pavel Naiya, Senior Analyst at Counterpoint Research, explains, “There is a close competition between Samsung and OnePlus in the premium segment. Our survey reveals Samsung users replace their smartphones slightly faster than average while OnePlus users hold onto their devices for a bit longer. Almost six out of ten Samsung users are interested in replacing their smartphone within the next year. About four out of every ten users of OnePlus plan to buy a new smartphone in the next year.”

Further reading: Samsung, OnePlus, Counterpoint
