  Counterpoint: Samsung Takes Lead in Indian Smartphone Market Amid 9 Percent YoY Growth in Q3 2020

Counterpoint: Samsung Takes Lead in Indian Smartphone Market Amid 9 Percent YoY Growth in Q3 2020

Samsung leads the Indian smartphone market with a 24 percent share in Q3 2020 for the first time after Q3 2018.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 29 October 2020 11:08 IST
Samsung and Xiaomi dominate Indian smartphone market share in Q3 2020

Highlights
  • Indian smartphone market records highest sales in Q3 2020
  • There is a 9 percent growth year-on-year
  • Xiaomi lost its top spot to Samsung this quarter

Samsung has become the top selling brand in India again according to a new report. The smartphone market recorded highest ever single quarter shipments in Q3 2020, as per the latest research by Counterpoint's Market Monitor service. The research agency notes that the pent up demand of smartphones due to the lockdown and preference of online markets over physical stores is responsible for over 53 million units shipped in the third quarter. This is a 9 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to the third quarter of 2019. The top smartphone market share holder in the last quarter was Samsung, followed closely by Xiaomi.

Counterpoint's Market Monitor service has released latest data on the Indian smartphone market for the third quarter of this year, revealing that there has been a 9 percent YoY growth and total smartphone shipments have crossed over 53 million units. Samsung led the Indian smartphone market with 24 percent share, followed by Xiaomi's 23 percent. Last year, Xiaomi led the market share with 26 percent with Samsung in second place with 20 percent. As per the report, Samsung has regained the top spot this year for the first time since Q3 2018.

According to senior research analyst Prachir Singh, the Indian smartphone market is recovering from the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions and there has been a consistent growth in the past few months. The major sales on various online platforms during Independence Day period, and September typically being a high sell-in month, are responsible for the YoY growth. Additionally, the mid-tier smartphone segment ranging from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 20,000 saw the highest growth in Q3 2020.

Following Xiaomi is Vivo at 16 percent market share, Realme with 15 percent, Oppo with 10 percent, and other brands taking 12 percent.

Coming to the Indian handset market share that includes both smartphones and feature phones, it grew by 8 percent YoY in Q3 2020. This is because of stronger sales of feature phones that saw a 5 percent YoY growth in Q3 2020. For feature phones, Itel led the market in India, followed by Samsung and Lava.

Another analyst notes that the anti-China sentiments have hurt Chinese brands in India, saying, “these sentiments have subsided as consumers are weighing in different parameters during the purchase as well.” Offline-centric brands like Vivo, Oppo, and Itel are increasing their online presence as well, seeing how the consumer behavior is changing.

Coming to the premium smartphone segment, Apple led the over Rs. 30,000 market thanks to the demand for the iPhone SE (2020) and the iPhone 11. OnePlus maintained its spot as the top brand in the Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 45,000 segment thanks to the OnePlus 8 sales. Additionally, the OnePlus Nord became the best-selling smartphone in the upper mid-tier (Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 30,000) segment.

Is OnePlus 8T the best 'value flagship' of 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

