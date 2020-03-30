Technology News
loading

New Study Gives a Clue About How Long Coronavirus Can Live on a Smartphone

A smartphones is one of the most used gadgets, automatically making it the most exposed to viruses like coronavirus.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 30 March 2020 20:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
New Study Gives a Clue About How Long Coronavirus Can Live on a Smartphone

According to a WHO study from 2003, the SARS-CoV virus can stay on a glass surface for 96 hours.

Highlights
  • Coronavirus can stay on glass for up to 96 hours
  • It can stay on plastic or stainless steel for up to 72 hours
  • Smartphones also need to be sanitised regularly to avoid infection

Smartphones are one of the most used gadgets for everyone. Given how many surfaces and body parts a smartphone touches within a day, it also makes a smartphone the most exposed gadget to germs and viruses. Given the spread of the novel coronavirus or the COVID-19 disease, there have been concerns about smartphones being exposed to the virus as well. Some of the major concerns are – how likely is it for a person to catch the virus from their smartphone, or how long does coronavirus stay on a smartphone. In order to calculate the risk factor, we will see how long the novel coronavirus can stay on a smartphone surface.

Now, according to a World Health Organisation (WHO) study, the original SARS-CoV virus which was found in 2003 was stable on a glass surface for up to 96 hours (four days). Apart from glass, it lasted on hard plastic and stainless steel for about 72 hours (three days), the WHO study says. Now, a recent study from the United States' National Institutes of Health finds that the current novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) can live on surfaces like steel and hard plastic for about 72 hours (three days), same as the SARS-CoV virus. The study also said that the novel coronavirus can last on a cardboard surface for about 24 hours, and about 4 hours on copper. Now, since the new NIH study did not factor in how long the virus stays on glass, other factors do point at similar results as the previous SARS coronavirus.

Hence, from the WHO study of 2003 and the NIH study from this month, it can be assumed that the novel coronavirus can stay on glass for up to 96 hours (four days). And since almost all smartphones come with a glass panel up front, it can be said that the coronavirus can stay on a smartphone for up to four days. Not just smartphones, this applies to any gadget with a glass surface – be it a smartphone, a smartwatch, a tablet, or a laptop.

Now, out of all of these gadgets, the smartphone still remains the most exposed gadget. Hence, it is important to keep cleaning your phone every now and then, in order to avoid further exposure from coronavirus. In order to clean a smartphone, users can either use a cleaning liquid for smartphones/ gadgets or just wipe the surface with a slightly wet microfibre cloth. To sanitise it, it's best to use a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol solution or disinfecting wipes, something that Apple also recommends. One should be careful not to use concentrations higher than 70 percent, or other disinfectant liquids, as these can destroy the oleophobic coating on your smartphone's display. You can also install a screen protector, and clean that instead, so that you don't damage the display coating.

"Using a 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, you may gently wipe the hard, nonporous surfaces of your Apple product, such as the display, keyboard, or other exterior surfaces. Don't use bleach. Avoid getting moisture in any opening, and don't submerge your Apple product in any cleaning agents. Don't use on fabric or leather surfaces," Apple says on its support page.

You can also check out our video on how to clean your smartphone.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Smartphones, Coronavirus, COVID 19
ICEA Urges Government to Classify Phones as Essential Services During Coronavirus Lockdown: Report

Related Stories

New Study Gives a Clue About How Long Coronavirus Can Live on a Smartphone
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Specifications, Colour Variants, and More Leaked
  2. COVID-19 Test Now Available for Booking Online via Practo
  3. Internet Archive Opens National Emergency Library, Offers Copyright E-Books
  4. How Long Can Coronavirus Live on a Smartphone? New Study Answers
  5. WhatsApp Limits the Length of Status Videos to 15 Seconds in India
  6. Coronavirus: YouTube Restricts Video Quality on Mobile to 480p for Some
  7. The Best TV Series on Amazon Prime Video in India
  8. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  9. The 63 Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video
  10. OnePlus 8 Launch Date Revealed, 5G Support and 120Hz Display Confirmed
#Latest Stories
  1. New Study Gives a Clue About How Long Coronavirus Can Live on a Smartphone
  2. ICEA Urges Government to Classify Phones as Essential Services During Coronavirus Lockdown: Report
  3. OnePlus 8 Series to Launch on April 14, Will Feature 5G Support, 120Hz Display
  4. Internet Archive Opens National Emergency Library, Offers 1.4 Million Copyright E-Books for Free
  5. Amazon Entices Warehouse Employees to Grocery Unit With Higher Pay
  6. BSNL Offers Mobile Validity Extension, Rs. 10 Talk Time Recharge to Users Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
  7. MIT Team Develops a Low-Cost Ventilator in Response to COVID-19 Outbreak
  8. Here's How You Can Donate to PM-CARES Fund to Help Fight Coronavirus
  9. Jio Introduces 'Recharge at ATM' Service for Customers: Here’s How to Avail the Facility
  10. Vodafone Idea Introduces Rs. 95 AllRounder Prepaid Recharge With Validity of 56 Days
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com