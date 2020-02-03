Technology News
loading

Coronavirus: Samsung to Shut Flagship Store in China Amid Virus Outbreak Fears

Samsung will close its flagship store in downtown Shanghai until Sunday, February 9, the company said.

By | Updated: 3 February 2020 17:56 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Coronavirus: Samsung to Shut Flagship Store in China Amid Virus Outbreak Fears

Outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus in China could hamper the global smartphone supply and demand

Highlights
  • Samsung will temporarily shut down its flagship store in China
  • It will close its flagship store in downtown Shanghai
  • The store opened last October and sells various products

Samsung Electronics will temporarily shut down its flagship store in China amid growing fears of the spread of the Novel Coronavirus, company officials here said on Monday.

Samsung will close its flagship store in downtown Shanghai until Sunday, the company said. The 800-square-metre store, the largest Samsung store in China, opened last October and sells various products, from smartphones to tablets.

"We decided to temporarily close the store for safety," a company official said. "The operation of the store will depend on the situation in China", Yonhap news agency reported.

Apple announced on Sunday it will close all retail stores and corporate offices in mainland China amid the rapid spread of the novel virus.

Industry observers estimate that the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus in China could hamper the global smartphone supply and demand.

According to market researcher Strategy Analytics, global shipments of smartphones may be 2 percent less than expected this year because of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

The world's No. 2 economy makes 70 percent of all smartphones sold on the planet.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung, China, Coronavirus
iPhone Shipments in India Grew 17 Percent in 2019: CMR

Related Stories

Coronavirus: Samsung to Shut Flagship Store in China Amid Virus Outbreak Fears
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Surface on Amazon India Affiliate Page
  2. Watch: Man Creates Fake Traffic Jam Using 99 Smartphones
  3. iQoo 5G Phone Teased in India, Virat Kohli Could Be Using It Already
  4. MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Officially Detailed Prior to Launch
  5. Asus ROG Phone Availability in India Hit by Coronavirus Outbreak
  6. Moto G Stylus Specifications Leaked in Detail Ahead of Launch
  7. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  8. Realme C3 Design, Specifications Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  9. Realme C3 to Run Realme UI Upon Launch, Will Pack Helio G70 SoC
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Alleged Hands-on Video Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. TDS Deduction for Big E-Tailers, Relief for Small Traders: Finance Minister
  2. Coronavirus: Samsung to Shut Flagship Store in China Amid Virus Outbreak Fears
  3. iPhone Shipments in India Grew 17 Percent in 2019: CMR
  4. Nokia 5.2 Alleged Hands-On Images Leaked, Reveal Quad Rear Cameras With Ring-Like Design
  5. Samsung Galaxy S20 Said to Debut With ‘Quick Take’, ‘Super ISO’ Camera Features; Geekbench Listings Surface
  6. Man Uses 99 Smartphones to Fool Google Maps and Create a Fake Traffic Jam: Video
  7. iPhone Shipments May Drop By 10 Percent in Q1 Due to Coronavirus Outbreak: Ming-Chi Kuo
  8. Elon Musk Hires AI That 'Reports Directly' to Him 24x7
  9. Coronavirus: Asus ROG Phone 2 Temporarily Goes Out of Stock in India
  10. Moto G Stylus Specifications Leak Ahead of Anticipated February 23 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.