Technology News
loading

Coronavirus Outbreak: Apple to Close All China Mainland Stores Through February 9

Many factories in Hubei province, including plants run by AB InBev and General Motors, have temporarily suspended production due to the virus.

By | Updated: 1 February 2020 13:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Coronavirus Outbreak: Apple to Close All China Mainland Stores Through February 9

The city where the virus outbreak originated is home to several Apple suppliers

Highlights
  • coronavirus outbreak mounted death toll to over 250 from a week ago
  • Earlier this week, Apple closed three stores in China
  • Other companies have ceased non-essential business travel

Apple to close all China mainland stores due to virus outbreak (Reuters) - Apple Inc on Saturday said it would shut all of its official stores and corporate offices in mainland China until Feb 9 as fears over the coronavirus outbreak mounted and the death toll more than doubled to over 250 from a week ago.

"Out of an abundance of caution and based on the latest advice from leading health experts, we're closing all our corporate offices, stores, and contact centers in mainland China through February 9," Apple said in a statement

The company said looked forward to re-opening stores "as soon as possible". Earlier this week, Apple closed three stores in China due to concerns about the spread of the virus.It's joining a handful of overseas retailers, including Starbucks Corp and McDonald's Corp to temporarily shut storefronts as a precautionary measure.Many other companies, meanwhile, have called for employees in China to work from home and cease non-essential business travel in the first week of February

Normally, businesses in China would be preparing to return to normal operations following the end of the week-long Lunar New Year Holiday. Apple remains heavily reliant on China both for smartphone sales as well as for its supply chain and manufacturing.

Many factories in Hubei province, including plants run by AB InBev and General Motors Co, have temporarily suspended production due to the virus. In a recent earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company was working out mitigation plans to deal with possible production loss from its suppliers in Wuhan

The city where the virus outbreak originated is home to several Apple suppliers.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Tim Cook
Xbox Bug Bounty Programme Launched With Rewards of Up to $20,000

Related Stories

Coronavirus Outbreak: Apple to Close All China Mainland Stores Through February 9
Comment
Read in: தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco X2 Teaser Video Tips Design Similarities to Redmi K30 Ahead of Launch
  2. Thousands of Instagram Users' Personal Details Exposed: Report
  3. Samsung Galaxy A51 Review
  4. Finance Minister Proposes New Electronics Manufacturing Scheme in Budget 2020
  5. Realme C3 Launching Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  6. Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 55 ‘2020 Edition’ Review
  7. Oppo Smartwatch Teased in Official Photo by VP Brian Shen
  8. JioTVCamera Accessory for Jio Fiber Set-Top Box Launched in India
  9. Realme X Series, Realme Pro Series to Get Android 11 Update, CMO Confirms
  10. Is Samsung Galaxy A51 a Worthy Redmi K20 Rival?
#Latest Stories
  1. Budget 2020: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Proposes New Electronics Manufacturing Scheme
  2. Coronavirus Outbreak: Apple to Close All China Mainland Stores Through February 9
  3. Xbox Bug Bounty Programme Launched With Rewards of Up to $20,000
  4. Amazon Now Employs 798,000 People Worldwide, 500,000 in the US
  5. Poco X2 Teaser Video Tips Design Similarities to Redmi K30 Ahead of Launch
  6. Our Meena Chatbot Better Than Others, Google Claims
  7. CERN Ditches Facebook's Workplace App Over Data Privacy
  8. Budget 2020 Live: When and Where to Watch Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Speech on TV, Internet, and Mobile
  9. Coronavirus Outbreak: As Misinformation Spreads on Social Media, Facebook Removes Posts
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Highlight Features Tipped, Including Stereo Speakers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.