Coronavirus: MWC 2020 Barcelona to Go Ahead Despite China Virus Spread, Says GSMA

MWC 2020 organiser GSMA said it was monitoring and assessing the potential impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

By | Updated: 29 January 2020 17:13 IST
MWC is scheduled to take place amid fears of coronavirus

Highlights
  • MWC will go ahead as planned on February 24-27
  • Coronavirus has killed 132 people in China
  • GSMA said it was monitoring the potential impact of the outbreak

Mobile World Congress, an annual telecoms industry event that draws more than 100,000 visitors to Barcelona, will go ahead as planned on February 24-27 despite the international spread of a virus that has killed 132 people in China.

"The upcoming Mobile World Congress Barcelona event will proceed as planned," the GSMA telecoms industry group that organises the event said in a statement issued in response to a Reuters inquiry.

The GSMA said it was monitoring and assessing the potential impact of the coronavirus outbreak. It would adhere to safety recommendations from the World Health Organisation and governments, and provide additional medical support on-site.

MWC Barcelona, which brings together the latest innovations and leading-edge technology alongside today's most influential visionaries, is scheduled to take place amid fears of this mysterious virus which is spreading to other countries as well.

The event will take place at Fira Gran Via, a cutting-edge exhibition and conference facility located in the easily accessible L'Hospitalet de Llobregat area, 10 km from the Barcelona airport, from February 24-27.

The organisers expect more than 2,500 exhibitors to attend, and China, being the home of some of the biggest smartphone makers in the world, has one of the largest presence at the annual show.

