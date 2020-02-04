Technology News
loading

Coronavirus: iPhone Output Expected to Be Affected if China Extends Foxconn Factory Halt

Taiwan's Foxconn, which makes smartphones for Apple and other brands, has halted "almost all" of its production in China.

By | Updated: 4 February 2020 10:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Coronavirus: iPhone Output Expected to Be Affected if China Extends Foxconn Factory Halt

Foxconn has so far seen a "fairly small impact" from the outbreak

Highlights
  • Foxconn is the world's largest contract electronics maker
  • Companies were told to shut until at least February 10
  • Foxconn has halted "almost all" of its production in China

Foxconn could see a "big" production impact and shipments to customers including Apple face disruption if a Chinese factory halt due to the coronavirus outbreak extends into a second week, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Taiwan's Foxconn, which makes smartphones for Apple and other brands, has halted "almost all" of its production in China after companies were told to shut until at least February 10, the source said, adding that an extension of the stoppage could disrupt shipments to clients including Apple.

Taipei-based Foxconn, which is the world's largest contract electronics maker, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Apple declined to comment.

The source told Reuters on Monday that Foxconn has so far seen a "fairly small impact" from the outbreak as it was utilizing factories in countries including Vietnam, India, and Mexico to fill the gap, adding that the company will be able to make up for the delay if factories work overtime after the ban.

In Eastern China's Suzhou, one of its largest manufacturing hubs, companies have been told to stay shut until at least February 8 and in Shanghai until February 9. Factories in the southern manufacturing hub of Dongguan in export-oriented Guangdong province have also been told not to open before February 10.

The outbreak of coronavirus, which the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency, threatens to disrupt swathes of Chinese manufacturing.

The source said a halt beyond February 10 could disrupt Foxconn's shipments, highlighting concerns about production hubs in the southern province of Guangdong and the city of Zhengzhou in Henan province where key iPhone plants are located.

"What we are worried about is delays for another week or even another month. The impact would be big," the source said. "It definitely will have an impact on the Apple production line."

"The tricky question is whether we will be able to resume production (on February 10)...It's up to the instructions given by central and provincial governments."

Health control
Foxconn has asked employees and clients in China's Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, not to return to factories and told workers to report their health condition to managers on a daily basis, an internal memo reviewed by Reuters shows.

The company also said employees who follow the rules will be paid as usual and those we fail to do so will be "severely" punished, although it did not elaborate.

A hotline was set up to encourage employees to report those who had broken the rules, with a monetary award of CNY 200 ($29), the note dated February 1 said.

Morningstar analyst Don Yew sees "limited" impact on Foxconn's supply chain, saying its four subsidiaries in Hubei only accounted for 1.8 percent of the firm's overall revenue in 2018 and vendors such as Apple maintain a diversified supply chain.

However, a spread of the coronavirus to major smartphone manufacturing hubs such as Guangdong may lead them to revise financial estimates for companies including Foxconn, Yew said.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Foxconn, Apple
Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Tipped to Launch on February 13, Go Sale on Soon After
BlackBerry Smartphones to No Longer Be Produced by TCL. Does This Mean the End of the Line for BlackBerry Smartphones?

Related Stories

Coronavirus: iPhone Output Expected to Be Affected if China Extends Foxconn Factory Halt
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Watch: Man Creates Fake Traffic Jam Using 99 Smartphones
  2. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Surface on Amazon India Affiliate Page
  3. Airtel Digital TV Users Hit by Issue That Changes Subscriber Details
  4. BlackBerry Phones to No Longer Be Made by TCL - End of Line for BlackBerry?
  5. iQoo 5G Phone Teased in India, Virat Kohli Could Be Using It Already
  6. Vivo V19 Series May Debut in India in March Ahead of IPL 2020
  7. Poco X2 Price in India to Be Revealed Soon: Launch Live Updates
  8. BSNL Reduces Validity of Rs. 118, Rs. 187, Rs. 399 Prepaid Plans: All Details
  9. Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Said to Launch on February 13
  10. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite to Go on Sale in India Tonight
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Video February 2020 Releases: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Good Newwz, Mardaani 2, and More
  2. Poco X2 Price in India to Be Revealed Soon: Launch Live Updates
  3. BlackBerry Smartphones to No Longer Be Produced by TCL. Does This Mean the End of the Line for BlackBerry Smartphones?
  4. Coronavirus: iPhone Output Expected to Be Affected if China Extends Foxconn Factory Halt
  5. Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Tipped to Launch on February 13, Go Sale on Soon After
  6. Moto G8 Power Visits Geekbench, 4GB of RAM and Octa-Core Snapdragon SoC Tipped
  7. Twitter Says State-Backed Actors May Have Accessed Users' Phone Numbers
  8. Huawei, ZTE Urge US FCC Not to Impose National Security Risk Labels
  9. Google Parent Alphabet Reports Slowing Growth in Ads, Cloud, YouTube Businesses
  10. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Show Up on Amazon India Affiliate Page Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.