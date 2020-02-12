Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman of Indian Cellular And Electronics Association (ICEA) on Wednesday said that the Indian electronics industry is staring at a shutdown due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in China and its eventual impact on trade.

Speaking at an event, Mohindroo said that although some factories in China have opened, it needs to be seen whether workers actually turn up.

There have been concerns over the impact of the spread of the virus across sectors in India including aviation and electronics.

China plays a major role in the Indian electronics industry as India imports a major part of the components from its northern neighbour. In the case of smartphones too, majority of the components are imported from China.

The outbreak of coronavirus in Wuhan, China has impacted trade and several industries across many countries.

The death toll due to novel coronavirus infection rose to 1,113 as of Tuesday and the overall confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland has touched 44,653 cases.