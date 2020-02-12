Technology News
loading

Coronavirus: Indian Electronics Staring at Shutdown Over Virus Outbreak, Says ICEA

There have been concerns over the impact of the spread of the virus across sectors in India including aviation and electronics.

By | Updated: 12 February 2020 18:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Coronavirus: Indian Electronics Staring at Shutdown Over Virus Outbreak, Says ICEA

The death toll due to novel coronavirus infection rose to 1,113 as of Tuesday

Highlights
  • Indian electronics industry is staring at a shutdown: ICEA
  • Some factories in China have opened
  • China plays a major role in the Indian electronics industry

Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman of Indian Cellular And Electronics Association (ICEA) on Wednesday said that the Indian electronics industry is staring at a shutdown due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in China and its eventual impact on trade.

Speaking at an event, Mohindroo said that although some factories in China have opened, it needs to be seen whether workers actually turn up.

There have been concerns over the impact of the spread of the virus across sectors in India including aviation and electronics.

China plays a major role in the Indian electronics industry as India imports a major part of the components from its northern neighbour. In the case of smartphones too, majority of the components are imported from China.

The outbreak of coronavirus in Wuhan, China has impacted trade and several industries across many countries.

The death toll due to novel coronavirus infection rose to 1,113 as of Tuesday and the overall confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland has touched 44,653 cases.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pankaj Mohindroo, ICEA
HMD Global, Nokia Mobile Brand Licensee, Withdraws From MWC 2020 Over Coronavirus Fears
Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless Headphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched in India
Coronavirus: Indian Electronics Staring at Shutdown Over Virus Outbreak, Says ICEA
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra Flagships Launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy M31 India Launch Set for February 25: All You Need to Know
  3. Xiaomi Reveals Mi 10 to Pack 90Hz AMOLED Display, 4,500mAh Battery
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series, Galaxy Z Flip Up for Pre-Registrations in India
  5. Vivo V19 Pro to Launch in India on March 3, New Report Claims
  6. US Says Huawei Has Backdoor Access to Mobile Phone Networks: Report
  7. Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Cameras, Gaming, Performance, and Software Compared
  8. Xiaomi Increases Redmi Note 8 Price in India Over Supply Chain Troubles
  9. Oppo Reno 2F Price in India Slashed, Now Available at Rs. 21,990
  10. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Nikon’s D6 Flagship DSLR Launched in India With Two New Lenses in Nikkor Z Lineup
  2. Redmi Note 8 Price in India Increased, Xiaomi Blames Supply Chain Troubles Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
  3. Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless Headphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched in India
  4. Coronavirus: Indian Electronics Staring at Shutdown Over Virus Outbreak, Says ICEA
  5. HMD Global, Nokia Mobile Brand Licensee, Withdraws From MWC 2020 Over Coronavirus Fears
  6. Huawei Confirms MWC 2020 Presence, Teases Launch of New Foldable Phone
  7. US Claims Huawei Has Backdoor Access to Mobile Networks Around the World: Report
  8. Samsung Unveils 108-Megapixel ISOCELL Bright HM1 Sensor With Nonacell Technology
  9. Overwatch League Starts Strong on Ambitious Global Schedule
  10. Adobe Lightroom Update Enables Split View in iPadOS Among Other New Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.