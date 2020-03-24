Technology News
loading

Coronavirus: India Lockdown Forces Smartphone Players to Defer New Launches

Brands such as Realme, Vivo and others are either delaying March launches or shifting sale dates deeper into April.

By IANS | Updated: 24 March 2020 21:16 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Coronavirus: India Lockdown Forces Smartphone Players to Defer New Launches

Vivo has delayed the launch of its flagship V19 owing to the pandemic

Highlights
  • Realme may go ahead with its digital-only Narzo series launch
  • Vivo has delayed the launch of its flagship V19 owing to the pandemic
  • India is currently witnessing a lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic

The Novel Coronavirus which has already hampered smartphone manufacturers 2020 plans in India owing to supply chain issues has now forced them to postpone new launches for an indefinite period as online retailers have begun shutting their warehouses in the country amid lockdown.

The lockdown has affected delivery and warehouse operations at Amazon and Flipkart's end –leaving smartphone players like Realme, Vivo and others to either delay March launches or shift sale dates deeper into April.

Vivo has delayed the launch of its flagship V19 owing to the current global situation and is yet to confirm the date and time for the launch.

Realme may go ahead with its digital-only Narzo series launch on March 26 but sale date will definitely shift for later.

Since retail stories are also shut at least till March 31, it is disruption all over for the smartphone brands.

According to Tarun Pathak, Associate Director, Counterpoint Research, from e-commerce perspective, the situation is more related to operational challenges.

"Delaying device launches or supply is very much owing to the demand which has declined significantly in the wake of lockdown. Additionally, there is lack of clarity among services that needs to be prioritised and subsequent movement across state borders," Pathak told IANS.

It makes sense for OEMs to defer their launches but, at the same time, support retailers who have been hit strongly.

"It has to be a collaborative effort from the government to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other players in the ecosystem to support the partners involved," Pathak stressed.

According to Flipkart, its teams are working with the Centre as well as state authorities to ensure that it continues to serve the communities.

"There are operational issues on the ground which impact our ability to seamlessly service the communities as they stay indoors. We are working with the government as an industry to solve for these challenges," a Flipkart spokesperson told IANS.

The Centre has asked states to impose curfew wherever necessary. The country is under a lockdown as it gears up to fight the new coronavirus that has killed 10 people in the country. According to health ministry data, there are 492 confirmed cases in the country at present.

Health Warning: Please be responsible and safe, wash your hands regularly, follow social distancing

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Realme, Amazon, Flipkart, Vivo V19, Realme Narzo Series
Redmi Smart Display 8 With HD Camera, Third-Generation Xiao AI Assistant Launched: Price Specifications
Apple Rolls Out Universal Purchase Support for Mac and iOS Apps

Related Stories

Coronavirus: India Lockdown Forces Smartphone Players to Defer New Launches
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Facing Lockdowns, E-Commerce Platforms Unable to Deliver Orders
  2. Samsung Galaxy M51 With Hole-Punch Display, Triple Rear Cameras Leaked
  3. Redmi K30 Pro, Redmi K30 Pro Zoom Edition With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  4. Jio Fiber to Offer Free 10Mbps Broadband to New Users
  5. Coronavirus: CamScanner Offer Premium Subscription to Students, Teachers
  6. Nokia Smart TV With 43-Inch Screen, JBL Audio Technology Launching Soon
  7. Samsung Unveils Galaxy A31 With 5,000mAh Battery, 20-Megapixel Selfie Camera
  8. Infinix Hot 9 With Quad Rear Cameras Unveiled: All You Need to Know
  9. The Best Movies on Hotstar in India
  10. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Coronavirus: India Lockdown Forces Smartphone Players to Defer New Launches
  2. Coronavirus: CamScanner Provides Free Premium Subscription to Students, Teachers
  3. MyGov Corona Newsdesk Channel Live on Telegram for Official Updates on Coronavirus: Here’s How to Join
  4. 'Tekya' Malware Found on Google Play Targets Children's Apps, Utility Apps: Check Point
  5. Coronavirus: Instagram Brings Co-Watching Feature, ‘Stay Home’ Sticker to Support Social Distancing
  6. Apple Rolls Out Universal Purchase Support for Mac and iOS Apps
  7. Redmi Smart Display 8 With HD Camera, Third-Generation Xiao AI Assistant Launched: Price Specifications
  8. Coronavirus: Amazon, Flipkart, Big Basket, Grofers Struggle to Deliver Essentials in India Because of Lockdown
  9. Facebook, Instagram Reduce Video Quality in India as Coronavirus Lockdown Brings Heavy Demand
  10. Realme Narzo Series Sales Postponed, India Manufacturing Facility Halted Due to Coronavirus: Madhav Sheth
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.