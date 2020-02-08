Technology News
loading

Apple to Delay Reopening of Retail Stores in China Over Coronavirus

Apple this month said it would shut all of its official stores and corporate offices in mainland China until February 9 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

By | Updated: 8 February 2020 11:05 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Apple to Delay Reopening of Retail Stores in China Over Coronavirus

Apple is heavily reliant on China for smartphone sales as well as for its supply chain

Highlights
  • Apple is making preparations to reopen retail store and contact centres
  • The company is working toward re-opening corporate offices as well
  • Apple will update customers when the opening dates are finalised

Apple is extending its retail store closures in China due to the coronavirus outbreak, even as it worked towards opening its corporate offices and contact centres, the iPhone maker said on Friday.

The company earlier this month said it would shut all of its official stores and corporate offices in mainland China until Feb.9 due to the outbreak.

"We are working toward re-opening our corporate offices and contact centres the week of February 10, and we are making preparations to reopen our retail store," the company said in a statement.

"We will continue to update our customers as opening dates are finalised."

Apple remains heavily reliant on China both for smartphone sales as well as for its supply chain and manufacturing.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Coronavirus
Ericsson Pulls Out of MWC 2020 Barcelona Conference Over Coronavirus
Moto G Power, Moto G Stylus Launched With Triple Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Apple to Delay Reopening of Retail Stores in China Over Coronavirus
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Dark Mode Gets New Solid Colour Options on Android
  2. Vodafone Idea Users in Bengaluru Face Network Outage, Company Responds
  3. India vs New Zealand Second ODI Today: How to Watch Live, Check Scores
  4. Moto G Power, Moto G Stylus Go Official With Triple Rear Cameras
  5. We Regret to Inform You That Amazon’s Afsos Is Not Worth Your Time
  6. Nokia Phones Get VoWiFi Support in India: Full List
  7. Poco X2 or Realme X2: Which Is the Best Phone Under Rs. 20,000?
  8. Realme C3 Review
  9. Mi 10 Launch Set for February 23, Xiaomi Reveals
  10. Redmi Phone With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Cameras to Be Launched Next Week
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Accounts on Twitter, Instagram Hacked via Third-Party Platform
  2. iPhone SE 2 aka iPhone 9 to Launch in Mid-March, Says Tipster Evan Blass
  3. Moto G Power, Moto G Stylus Launched With Triple Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display: Price, Specifications
  4. Apple to Delay Reopening of Retail Stores in China Over Coronavirus
  5. Ericsson Pulls Out of MWC 2020 Barcelona Conference Over Coronavirus
  6. India vs New Zealand Second ODI Today: Live Streaming Details, How to Check Scores
  7. Call of Duty 2020 Coming in Q4, Activision COO Confirms
  8. Oscars 2020: Date, Time, Host, Nominations List, and How to Watch in India
  9. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Said to Launch in Late March or April, Green Colour Option Tipped
  10. Google Brings Automatic Call Screening Feature to All Pixel Phones: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.