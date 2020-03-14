Technology News
loading

Coronavirus: Apple to Close Retail Stores Worldwide, Except Greater China, Until March 27

Apple reopened all 42 of its branded stores in China on Friday.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 March 2020 15:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Coronavirus: Apple to Close Retail Stores Worldwide, Except Greater China, Until March 27

More than 138,000 people have been infected worldwide

Highlights
  • The company's donations to the coronavirus response reached $15 million
  • Over 5,000 people have died due to the recent coronavirus breakout
  • We are moving to flexible work arrangements worldwide, Apple says

Apple Inc said late on Friday it will close all its retail stores, except those in Greater China, for the next two weeks to minimize the risk of coronavirus transmission.

"We will be closing all of our retail stores outside of Greater China until March 27," Apple CEO Tim Cook wrote in a letter posted on the company's website.

"In all of our offices, we are moving to flexible work arrangements worldwide outside of Greater China," he added. "That means team members should work remotely if their job allows."

Apple reopened all 42 of its branded stores in China on Friday.

The company's donations to the global coronavirus response, to help treat those who are sick and to help lessen the economic and community impacts, reached $15 million on Friday, Cook wrote in the letter.

More than 138,000 people have been infected worldwide and over 5,000 have died, according to a Reuters tally of government announcements.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Coronavirus, Covid 19
Hotstar Pauses Weekly Disney+ Content Rollout in India

Related Stories

Coronavirus: Apple to Close Retail Stores Worldwide, Except Greater China, Until March 27
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 to Launch April 15, New Leak Tips
  2. Realme 6 Pro Review
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Realme 6 Pro: Which Budget Phone Should You Buy?
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro First Impressions
  5. Samsung ‘Funbelievable’ Smart TVs Launched in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy A11 With Hole-Punch Display, Triple Cameras Goes Official
  7. Huawei Freebuds 3 Truly Wireless Earphones Said to Launch in India This Month
  8. Guilty, Netflix’s Timely #MeToo Movie, Is Let Down by a Terrible End
  9. OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T Get First OxygenOS Open Beta With Live Caption
  10. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro With Quad Rear Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Coronavirus: Apple to Close Retail Stores Worldwide, Except Greater China, Until March 27
  2. Hotstar Pauses Weekly Disney+ Content Rollout in India
  3. Facebook to Shut Down MSQRD AR Face-Filtering App
  4. Samsung Galaxy A80, Samsung Galaxy A6 (2018) Phones Start Receiving Android 10 Update: Reports
  5. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 to Launch April 15, New Leak Tips
  6. Samsung Galaxy A11 With Hole-Punch Display, Triple Rear Cameras Goes Official
  7. Xiaomi Says It Has Sold Over 110 Million Redmi Note-Series Smartphones Globally
  8. Google Building Self-Check Website for Coronavirus
  9. Bill Gates Steps Down From Microsoft Board
  10. WWDC 2020 Developer Conference Shifted to Online-Only Format by Apple Over Coronavirus Fears
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.