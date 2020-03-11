Technology News
loading

Coronavirus: Apple Reportedly Cancels March 31 Launch Event

Apple was expected to launch iPhone SE 2 aka iPhone 9 later this month.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 11 March 2020 15:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Coronavirus: Apple Reportedly Cancels March 31 Launch Event

Apple said in February that its revenue for the current quarter would be below its forecasts

Highlights
  • Apple has reportedly cancelled the March 31 launch event
  • Apple was expected to launch iPhone SE 2
  • Apple's travel restrictions has affected the development of iPhone 12

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has reportedly cancelled the March 31 launch event because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, GizmoChina reported on Wednesday. Apple was expected to launch iPhone SE 2 aka iPhone 9 later this month, along with some other devices, including new generation of iPad Pro.

The decision of cancelling the event from the iPhone maker comes as the Santa Clara County has temporarily banned mass gatherings of people due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the region.

Additionally, Apple's restrictions on its engineers from travelling to Asia due to coronavirus has affected the development of its next-generation iPhone 12 which could result in a delayed fall launch.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has extended the deadline by one month to the end of April for its engineers from making business trips to Asia.

These restrictions have delayed the engineering verification tests (EVTs) for the 5G iPhones at manufacturing facilities in China.

Apple said in February that its revenue for the current quarter would be below its forecasts and that the worldwide iPhone supply "will be temporarily constrained" because of the consequences of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, COVID 19, Coronavirus
Samsung Galaxy M21 With Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on March 16
SoftBank Founder Masayoshi Son Ends Twitter Absence Over Coronavirus Worries

Related Stories

Coronavirus: Apple Reportedly Cancels March 31 Launch Event
Comment
Read in: தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 9 Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek SoC, 6GB of RAM
  2. Redmi Note 9 Pro Alleged Live Photos Leaked Ahead of March 12 Launch
  3. Redmi Note 9 Series Launching in India on March 12: What We Know So Far
  4. Xiaomi Said to Launch Rumoured Redmi Note 9 Pro Max on March 12
  5. Elon Musk Worries SpaceX Won't Get to Mars Before He Dies
  6. Disney+ Is Now Live in India Over Two Weeks Early
  7. Realme 6 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro
  8. Vivo Nex 3S 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 64-Megapixel Camera Goes Official
  9. Samsung Galaxy M21 With Triple Rear Cameras to Launch in India on March 16
  10. OnePlus 8 Series Smartphones Will All Support 5G, CEO Pete Lau Confirms
#Latest Stories
  1. SoftBank Founder Masayoshi Son Ends Twitter Absence Over Coronavirus Worries
  2. Coronavirus: Apple Reportedly Cancels March 31 Launch Event
  3. Samsung Galaxy M21 With Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on March 16
  4. Upcoming Disney+ Originals: A Complete List of What’s Coming to Disney+ Hotstar
  5. Redmi Note 9 Pro Alleged Live Photos Leaked Ahead of March 12 Launch
  6. E3 2020 Might Be Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Concerns, Announcement Expected 'Soon'
  7. New Security Flaw in Intel Processors Could Allow Hackers to Steal Data
  8. Google Releases WearOS App on Samsung's Galaxy Store as Its Second App After Translate
  9. Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9: What We Know So Far About Specifications, Price, More
  10. Call of Duty Adds Free-to-Play Warzone Mode With 150-Player Battle Royale, Plunder Game Mode
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.