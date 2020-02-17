The Japanese government has reportedly distributed nearly 2,000 free iPhone units to passengers aboard a cruise ship that was hit by a coronavirus infection outbreak and has been quarantined since then. The iPhone handsets were distributed to passengers and crew of the cruise ship named Diamond Princess, which is currently a quarantine zone for roughly 3,700 people. The objective of distributing free iPhones is to let the stranded passengers get in touch with medical professionals, book an appointment, accept drug requests, and discuss the trauma with psychologists. The cruise ship has become a sort of mobile coronavirus hotspot after more than 350 passengers aboard the ship tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

As per a report by Macotakara, Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, in cooperation with the Ministry of Private Affairs and the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, has provided 2,000 iPhones to passengers and crew aboard the quarantined ship. The iPhones come with the Line app pre-installed and it will serve as the connection channel for passengers with medical experts in Japan. The government body has ensured that every cabin, for both the ship's crew and passengers, has at least one iPhone to help them connect and remain updated via the Line app.

9to5Mac says that the reason for handing out iPhones to the passengers and crew of the Diamond Princess cruise ship is because phones with App Store or Google Play Store registered outside Japan might not be able to download the Line app. The crew and passengers were also provided an information manual to easily find the Line app on the iPhones and use it to remain in touch with psychologists and doctors, in addition to receiving all the news update surrounding their status aboard the quarantined ship on Japan's Yokohama port.

As per a fresh BBC report, a chartered plane carrying an undeclared number of US citizen stranded on the cruise ship has left Japan. Around 40 US citizen who were tested positive will be treated in Japan. Moreover, any individual who develops symptoms will be segregated from the rest of the passengers to make sure that the coronavirus transmission is contained. The quarantine imposed on Diamond Princess cruise ship is set to end on February 19.