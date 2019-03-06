Technology News

Corning Working on Truly Bendable Glass for Foldable Phones

, 06 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Corning Working on Truly Bendable Glass for Foldable Phones

Corning is hoping to launch its bendable glass by the time foldable phones go mainstream

Highlights

  • The current foldable phones use screens made of plastic polymers
  • Corning is working on a real foldable glass for displays
  • The company is yet to get the right formula to make one

Foldable phones are here, but with a few caveats. Not only are these phones insanely expensive, they use plastic polymer screens instead of the glass screens that everyone has come to expect from the smartphones these days. While the plastic screens seem to do the trick, they are worse than glass in almost every aspect. Glass is strong, durable, hard to scratch, and better to look at than its plastic polymer counterpart. However, the currently available glass can't fold enough to make it suitable for folding phones. To make sure that the consumers can buy a truly foldable smartphones with a glass screen over the coming years, Corning, the company behind Gorilla Glass, has confirmed it is working on an ultra-thin, bendable glass that is able to bend to a 5-millimeter radius.

According to a report in Wired, the main issue with building a bendable glass is making sure that bending it doesn't impact its toughness.

“The back of the problem we're trying to break, the technical challenge, is, can you keep those tight 3- to 5-millimeter bend radii and also increase the damage resistance of the glass,” Corning's John Bayne told Wired. “That's the trajectory we're on.”

The report adds that Corning is using the learnings from its Willow Glass and Gorilla Glass to build the bendable glass. The Willow Glass can roll up like a sheet of paper and Gorilla Glass is known of its durability. The company's current bendable glass prototypes that have been sampled with smartphone makers don't seem hit the right mark. They either fall short of durability requirements or they are not bending enough.

“We have glasses we've sampled to customers, and they're functional, but they're not quite meeting all the requirements,” Bayne noted. “People either want better performance against a drop event or a tighter bend radius. We can give them one or the other; the key is to give them both.”

Corning expect that its bendable glass, which can fulfill all of the smartphone manufacturers' requirements, will be ready by the time the foldable phones go mainstream.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Corning, Gorilla Glass, Corning Gorilla Glass, Foldable phones
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google Testing Shoppable Ads in Image Search Results
Corning Working on Truly Bendable Glass for Foldable Phones
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S8
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio to Offer Double Data to Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro Buyers
  2. 'Paytm First' Loyalty Programme Takes on Amazon Prime, Flipkart Plus
  3. Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e Launched in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy S10+, S10, S10e to Be Officially Unveiled in India Today
  5. Brace Yourselves for a Password-Free Web in the Near Future
  6. Realme 3 vs Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20
  7. This New Microsoft Excel Feature Will Save You a Lot of Time
  8. Xiaomi Reveals New Features Coming to MIUI 10 and MIUI 11
  9. Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo F11 With 48-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India
  10. Google's Bolo App Seeks to Help Rural Indian Kids Enhance Reading Skills
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.