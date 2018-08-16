Chinese phone maker Coolpad on Thursday announced the launch of its latest budget smartphone in India - the Coolpad Mega 5A, which will exclusively be available via the offline market in India. Key highlights of the smartphone include a tall 18:9 display, Android 8.1 Oreo, a vertically aligned pair of rear cameras, and a full metal body design. This smartphone succeeds the Coolpad Mega 4A that was launched back in April this year as yet another offline exclusive smartphone. Let's get into the details of the Mega 5A.

Coolpad Mega 5A price in India

The Coolpad Mega 5A price in India is set at Rs. 6,999 for the lone 2GB RAM/ 16GB inbuilt storage variant. The phone will be sold in a single Gold colour variant in eight offline markets including Andhra Pradesh, Delhi NCR, Haryana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh starting Thursday, August 16.

Coolpad Mega 5A specifications

The Coolpad Mega 5A runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a 5.47-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) IPS InCell display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a quad-core Spreadtrum SC9850K SoC clocked at 1.3GHz, coupled with 2GB of RAM.

In the camera department, the Coolpad Mega 5A sports a vertically stacked dual rear camera setup with an 8-megapixel primary sensor and a 0.3-megapixel VGA secondary sensor, paired with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, and LED flash. On the front, the handset bears a 5-megapixel camera sensor with selfie flash. There is a 2,500mAh battery under this smartphone's hood.

The Coolpad Mega 5A comes with 16GB of inbuilt storage. Storage on the smartphone is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, fingerprint sensor, and proximity sensor. It also has face unlock capabilities. The Coolpad Mega 5A measures 148x70.7x8.9mm and weighs 148 grams.

Syed Tajuddin, CEO, Coolpad India, said, "Coolpad is committed to offer best in class products, feature rich products that are priced right. Running on 8.1 Android Oreo, with a great screen display and a powerful battery life, Coolpad Mega 5A will set another industry benchmark which is tough to match. We have adopted an aggressive channel expansion strategy with offline channel as our primary focus area. India is a key market for Coolpad, and we will be launching a range of products that will cater to wider audience base."