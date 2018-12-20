Coolpad on Thursday launched the Mega 5, Mega 5M, and Mega 5C smartphones in India. All the three phones are priced aggressively, positioned in the affordable segment, and the most expensive of the lot is the Coolpad Mega 5 priced at Rs. 6,999. All three of the phones sport traditional displays up front with sufficient bezels on the top and bottom edge. At the back, only the Coolpad Mega 5 sports a dual camera setup at the back, whereas the other two sport single rear sensors.

Coolpad Mega 5, Mega 5M, and Mega 5C price, availability, design

The Coolpad Mega 5 price in India has been set at Rs. 6,999, while the Coolpad Mega 5C is priced at Rs. 4,499, and the Coolpad Mega 5M is the cheapest at Rs. 3,999. The smartphones come in Blue, Gold and Dark grey colour options, and will be sold exclusively via offline stores across India.

Coolpad Mega 5 is seen sporting dual rear cameras, rear fingerprint sensor, and top and bottom bezels up front. The volume and power buttons are both housed on the right edge of the smartphones. As for the Coolpad Mega 5C and Mega 5M, the smartphones are seen to sport a single rear camera setup and a rear speaker grille as well. Both the phones lack fingerprint scanner support.

Coolpad Mega 5, Mega 5M, and Mega 5C specifications

Starting with the Coolpad Mega 5, the smartphone is listed to run on Android 8.1 Oreo, support dual-SIM slots, and sport 5.7-inch HD+ display. It is powered by the 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6739 SoC paired with 3GB RAM. Inbuilt storage is at 32GB, expandable further using a dedicated microSD card slot.

Optics include a dual rear camera setup, with one 13-megapixel sensor and another 0.3-megapixel VGA sensor with LED Flash support. At the front, the Coolpad Mega 5 sports a 5-megapixel sensor. The smartphone also packs a 3,000mAh battery as well.

Coolpad Mega 5C

Coming to the Coolpad Mega 5C, the smartphone runs on Android Oreo, supports dual-SIM slots, and sports a smaller 5.45-inch HD+ display. It is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor paired with 1GB RAM and offers 16GB of inbuilt storage as well. Storage is expandable via dedicated microSD card (up to 32GB) slot. As for imaging, the Coolpad Mega 5C sports a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapiel selfie snapper as well. It packs a 2,500mAh battery, and supports Face Unlock for added security.

Coolpad Mega 5M

Lastly, the Coolpad Mega 5M also runs on an unmentioned version of Android, supports dual-SIM slots, and sports a 5-inch HD display. It is powered by a 1.2GHz quad-core processor, paired with 1GB RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage (expandable up to 32GB via dedicated microSD card slot). As for camera, the Coolpad Mega 5M sports a 5-megapixel rear sensor and a 2-megapixel selfie snapper as well. It packs a 2,000mAh battery to keep the phone running.

Fisher Yuan, President, Coolpad Group and South Asia, said in a statement, "India been one of the largest markets for Coolpad, we are trying to expand the offline presence of the brand with the Mega series products. Mega 5, Mega 5C and Mega 5M are all designed to offer the best a brand can provide at very competitive price ranges. With these products we are planning to focus more on the offline market, with a set few upcoming online exclusive products as well. As a brand we are looking forward to revive brand Coolpad in India with few more aggressive products in the coming months as well as working relentlessly to provide a good after sales services as well."