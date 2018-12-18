NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Coolpad Cool Play 8 With Full HD+ Display, Dual Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications

, 18 December 2018
Coolpad Cool Play 8 sports a 3D back with a glossy finish

Highlights

  • Coolpad Cool Play 8 comes as the successor to Cool Play 7C
  • The smartphone comes with a price tag of CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,300)
  • It packs a 4,000mAh battery that is said to have fast charging support

Coolpad Cool Play 8 has been launched in China as a successor to the Cool Play 7C. The new smartphone features a massive, 6.2-inch display along with a display notch. It also sports a dual rear camera setup along with an LED flash module. Similar to the Cool Play 7C, the Coolpad Cool Play 8 has a 3D aluminium back panel that comes in multiple colour options. Key features of the Cool Play 8 include 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard storage, 8-megapixel selfie camera, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Coolpad Cool Play 8 price

The Coolpad Cool Play 8 price in China has been set at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,300) for the lone 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. The smartphone is initially available for pre-orders through JD.com with its availability scheduled for December 21. Moreover, it comes in Streamer Ash (Black) and Bright Red colour options.

Coolpad Play 8 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Coolpad Play 8 runs Android operating system on top of Cool UI 9.0. It features a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1080x2246 pixels) InCell IPS TFT LCD panel along with a wide notch. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek MT6750 SoC clocked at 1.5GHz, coupled with 4GB of RAM.

For images and videos, the Coolpad Play Cool 8 sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensor. The smartphone also has an 8-megapixel sensor at the front to capture selfies.

The Coolpad Cool Play 8 has 64GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card. The smartphone has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, FM radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a rear-facing fingerprint sensor as well as a pre-installed Face Unlock feature. Besides, it packs a 4,000mAh battery and measures 155.5x74.8x8.5mm.

The JD.com listing of the Cool Play 8 doesn't specify any details around the Android version available behind the Cool UI 9.0. However, smartphone-focused blog MobileCryptoTech reports that the smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo. It is also said that the smartphone supports a fast-charging technology that helps it go from 0 to 100 percent charge in 2.3 hours time.

As we mentioned, the Coolpad Cool Play 8 is the successor to the Cool Play 7C. The latter was launched in China back in August with a price tag of CNY 699 (roughly Rs.7,200) for the base 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant and CNY 799 (around Rs. 8,300) for the model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage.

Display6.28-inch
Processor1.5GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x2246 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
