Coolpad Cool Play 7 has been listed online ahead of its launch, as the successor to the Cool Play 6 that was launched last year. The new smartphone features a thin-bezel design with a display notch at the front and comes with a dual rear camera setup - matching the ongoing trend. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek MT6750 SoC. The handset has a metal frame with glass back. It comes preloaded with artificial intelligence (AI) based facial recognition feature and includes a rear-facing fingerprint sensor that is touted to recognise the recorded fingerprints to unlock the screen in 0.2 seconds. The company has scheduled a launch on July 30.

China's JD.com has listed the Coolpad Cool Play 7 ahead of its formal launch for early registrations. The online listing shows a price of CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 10,100), and confirms key specifications and features of the upcoming model.

Coolpad Cool Play 7 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Coolpad Cool Play 7 runs Android (version unspecified) with a custom skin on top and features a 5.85-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) TFT display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Unlike the Cool Play 6 that had a Snapdragon 653 SoC, the Cool Play 7 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6750 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup that comprises two 13-megapixel primary and secondary sensors, along with an LED flash. The rear camera setup supports a portrait mode and lets you record slow-motion videos. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel sensor - supporting AI-based beauty filters and a Face Unlock feature.

On the part of storage, the Coolpad Cool Play 7 has 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card. The smartphone has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The company has provided a built-in fingerprint sensor and a gyroscope. Besides, the handset packs a 2800mAh battery and measures 151x73.4x8.8mm.