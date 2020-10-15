Coolpad Cool 6 smartphone has been launched in India as a follow up to Coolpad Cool 5 released in October last year. Coolpad Cool 6 boasts of “some of the best advanced smartphone features” for “high-end mobile gaming.” The budget-friendly smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup and a pop-up module for the selfie camera. Coolpad Cool 6 is offered in two storage configurations as well as two colour options. It is powered by an octa-core processor and has a sleek design.

Coolpad Cool 6 price in India, availability

Coolpad Cool 6 is priced at Rs. 10,999 in India for the 4GB + 64GB storage model while the 6GB + 128GB storage configuration is priced at Rs. 12,999. The phone is offered in blue and silver colour options. It is currently up for sale via Amazon in the country.

Coolpad Cool 6 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Coolpad Cool 6 runs on Android 10. It features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display. It doesn't feature any notch or hole-punch cutout, giving the phone a 93 percent screen-to-body ratio. Coolpad Cool 6 is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, Coolpad Cool 6 comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors aligned vertically with the flash at the bottom of the camera module. For selfies, you get a 21-megapixel snapper with an f/2.0 lens in a pop-up design that is hidden away until you need it.

Coolpad Cool 6 comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable (up to 256GB) via microSD card through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB OTG support, and a USB Type-C port for charging. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with AI Smart power management. There is a fingerprint scanner on the back as well. Coolpad Cool 6 measures 157x76x8mm and weighs 120 grams.

