  • Coolpad Cool 3 With Android 9 Pie, 3,000mAh Battery Launched: Price in India, Specifications

Coolpad Cool 3 With Android 9 Pie, 3,000mAh Battery Launched: Price in India, Specifications

, 05 February 2019
Coolpad Cool 3 will be available both online and offline

Highlights

  • Coolpad Cool 3 is priced in India at Rs. 5,999
  • It packs a 3,000mAh battery, dual rear camera setup, runs on Android Pie
  • The phone comes in four colour options, and sports a waterdrop notch

After the launch of the three Mega smartphones in December 2018, Coolpad has now further expanded its portfolio with the launch of the Coolpad Cool 3 in India. The smartphone sports a waterdrop notch, a dual rear camera setup, and a rear fingerprint sensor. The Coolpad Cool 3 runs of Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and comes with dual-SIM support. It also packs a 3,000mAh battery and features a 5.71-inch display. To recall, Coolpad had released the Mega 5, Mega 5M, and Mega 5C smartphones in India and the most expensive of the lot is the Coolpad Mega 5, priced at Rs. 6,999.

Coolpad Cool 3 price in India, availability

The new Coolpad Cool 3 is priced in India at Rs. 5,999 and will be available in India both online and offline. There is no word on the exact release date of the phone. It will be offered in Midnight Blue, Ruby Black, Ocean Indigo, and Teal Green colour options.

As mentioned, the Coolpad Cool 3 sports a waterdrop notch up front, which houses the selfie camera, and a chin at the bottom. There's a vertically aligned dual camera setup at the back and a rear fingerprint sensor as well. The volume and power buttons sit on the right edge, while the dual-SIM tray slides out from the left edge. The phone supports Face Unlock as well.

Coolpad Cool 3 specifications

The Coolpad Cool 3 runs on Android 9 Pie and supports dual-SIM slots. The phone sports a 5.71-inch HD+ (720x1500 pixels) display and is powered by the 1.3GHz octa-core Unisoc processor, paired with 2GB of RAM. Internal storage is at 16GB, which is expandable further using a microSD card slot (up to 128GB).

At the back, the Coolpad Cool 3 sports an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and a secondary 0.3-megapixel sensor as well. Up front, there is a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies. The smartphone packs a 3,000mAh battery and connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, and more.

Comments

Coolpad Cool 3

Display5.71-inch
Processor1.3GHz octa-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1520 pixels
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Rear Camera8-megapixel + 0.3-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Tasneem Akolawala
