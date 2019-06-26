Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Coolpad Cool 3 Plus With 19:9 Display, Quad Core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Coolpad Cool 3 Plus With 19:9 Display, Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Coolpad Cool 3 Plus price in India starts at Rs. 5,999.

By | Updated: 26 June 2019 17:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Coolpad Cool 3 Plus With 19:9 Display, Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Coolpad Cool 3 Plus features a 5.71-inch 'Dewdrop' HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio

Highlights
  • Coolpad Cool 3 Plus will go on sale starting July 2
  • The phone will be available for purchase via Amazon.in
  • The new Coolpad phone comes in Cherry Black, Ocean Blue colour options

Coolpad Cool 3 Plus with a 'Dewdrop' display has been launched in India. The new Coolpad phone also features a 13-megapixel rear camera and comes with a fingerprint sensor. Coolpad has partnered with Amazon.in to start selling the Cool 3 Plus in the country. The phone notably comes in two variants with 2GB RAM + 16GB storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configurations. Other key specifications of the Cool 3 Plus include quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, Bluetooth v5.0, and USB OTG support.

Coolpad Cool 3 Plus price in India

Coolpad Cool 3 Plus price in India starts at Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant, while its 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option has been priced at Rs. 6,499. Both options will go on sale through Amazon.in starting July 2. Moreover, the smartphone comes in Cherry Black and Ocean Blue colour options.

Coolpad Cool 3 Plus specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Coolpad Cool 3 Plus runs Android 9 Pie and features a 5.71-inch 'Dewdrop' HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 (MT6761) SoC, paired with 2GB and 3GB RAM options.

For photos and videos, the Coolpad Cool 3 Plus has a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the back that is paired with an LED flash. There is also an 8-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video chat support.

The Coolpad Cool 3 Plus has 16GB and 32GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port.

Sensors on the Coolpad Cool 3 Plus include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, the phone packs a 3,000mAh battery and is 8.2mm thick.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Coolpad Cool 3 Plus

Coolpad Cool 3 Plus

Display5.70-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio A22 (MT6761)
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel
RAM2GB
Storage16GB
Battery Capacity3000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Further reading: Coolpad Cool 3 Plus price in India, Coolpad Cool 3 Plus specifications, Coolpad Cool 3 Plus, Coolpad
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Oppo Shows Off Under-Screen Selfie Camera, MeshTalk Technology at MWC Shanghai 2019
Coolpad Cool 3 Plus With 19:9 Display, Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. LG W10, W30, W30 Pro Debut in India With 4,000mAh Battery, AI Cameras
  2. Boeing Has So Many Grounded Planes, It's Parking Them In Staff Car Parking
  3. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 India Launch Date May Be Announced Tomorrow
  4. How to Watch New Zealand vs Pakistan World Cup Match Live Online
  5. Tata Sky Binge Review: 5 Streaming Services in One for a Single Monthly Fee
  6. Lenovo Laptops Now ‘Made to Order’, Fully Customisable in India Online
  7. Amazon Prime Day 2019 Sale Starts on July 15: What to Expect
  8. Redmi K20, Redmi 7A, Redmi 7 Custom ROMs Get a Head Start
  9. Oppo Unveils Under-Screen Selfie Camera: Everything You Need to Know
  10. Mi CC9, Mi CC9e Price, Specifications, and Live Photo Leak Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.