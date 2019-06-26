Coolpad Cool 3 Plus with a 'Dewdrop' display has been launched in India. The new Coolpad phone also features a 13-megapixel rear camera and comes with a fingerprint sensor. Coolpad has partnered with Amazon.in to start selling the Cool 3 Plus in the country. The phone notably comes in two variants with 2GB RAM + 16GB storage and 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configurations. Other key specifications of the Cool 3 Plus include quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, Bluetooth v5.0, and USB OTG support.

Coolpad Cool 3 Plus price in India

Coolpad Cool 3 Plus price in India starts at Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant, while its 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option has been priced at Rs. 6,499. Both options will go on sale through Amazon.in starting July 2. Moreover, the smartphone comes in Cherry Black and Ocean Blue colour options.

Coolpad Cool 3 Plus specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Coolpad Cool 3 Plus runs Android 9 Pie and features a 5.71-inch 'Dewdrop' HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 (MT6761) SoC, paired with 2GB and 3GB RAM options.

For photos and videos, the Coolpad Cool 3 Plus has a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the back that is paired with an LED flash. There is also an 8-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video chat support.

The Coolpad Cool 3 Plus has 16GB and 32GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port.

Sensors on the Coolpad Cool 3 Plus include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, the phone packs a 3,000mAh battery and is 8.2mm thick.