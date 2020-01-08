Technology News
loading

CES 2020: Coolpad Legacy 5G Phone With 48-Megapixel Camera, 18W Fast Charging Launched

Coolpad Legacy 5G phone will hit the shelves in Q2 2020 in US, but there is no word on international availability yet.

By | Updated: 8 January 2020 13:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
CES 2020: Coolpad Legacy 5G Phone With 48-Megapixel Camera, 18W Fast Charging Launched

Coolpad Legacy 5G supports the sub-6GHz 5G network spectrum

Highlights
  • Coolpad Legacy 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 765 SoC
  • It packs an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera at the back
  • Coolpad Legacy 5G has a 4,000mAh battery with 18W charging support

Coolpad has launched a new 5G smartphone – the Coolpad Legacy 5G - at CES 2020, and it might well be the cheapest 5G phone to debut in the Western market. The new Coolpad phone packs decent hardware for its promised sub-$400 (roughly Rs. 29,000) price tag. The Coolpad Legacy 5G features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ HDR10 display with a waterdrop notch. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765 SoC, which packs the Snapdragon X52 modem for 5G connectivity. The new Coolpad phone also sports a 48-megapixel camera at the back.

Coolpad Legacy 5G price, availability 

Coolpad mentioned in its press release that the Coolpad Legacy 5G will be priced under $400 (roughly Rs. 29,000) and will hit the shelves in Q2 2020. In comparison, Xiaomi's Redmi K30 5G is roughly 30 percent cheaper and starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 20,100), but it won't likely make it to the US market, which is where Coolpad primarily intends to the sell the Coolpad Legacy 5G phone. However, there is no word on its availability in international markets, including India.

coolpad legacy 5g body Coolpad Legacy 5G

Coolpad Legacy 5G features a 48-megapixel primary camera at the back

 

Coolpad Legacy 5G specifications 

The single-SIM Coolpad Legacy 5G runs Android 10, however, the company is yet to specify if the software is vanilla Android or whether the phone will come with a custom skin. The new Coolpad phone features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display paired with HDR 10 support and a waterdrop notch.

As mentioned above, the phone is powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 765 SoC that was launched last month. Thanks to the Snapdragon X52 5G modem at its heart, the Coolpad Legacy 5G phone will latch on to the sub-6GHz 5G networks from carriers T-Mobile, Sprint, and AT&T. The Snapdragon 765 SoC is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 128GB).

The Coolpad Legacy 5G features a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter. On the front is a 16-megapixel fixed-focus camera housed in the waterdrop notch. It comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging and also adheres to the Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 standard. There is Bluetooth 5.0 onboard that is enhanced with Tempow technology for multi-device connectivity.

Will OnePlus Concept One be the most exciting announcement from CES 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Coolpad Legacy 5G

Coolpad Legacy 5G

Display6.53-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 765
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 10
Resolution1080
Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Coolpad, Coolpad Legacy 5G, Coolpad Legacy 5G specifications, Coolpad Legacy 5G price, CES, CES 2020
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Skagen Falster 3 Wear OS Smartwatch With Snapdragon 3100 SoC Launched

Related Stories

CES 2020: Coolpad Legacy 5G Phone With 48-Megapixel Camera, 18W Fast Charging Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Penumbral Lunar Eclipse on January 10: When and Where to Watch
  2. iPhone SE 2 Leak-Based Renders Tip Single Rear Camera, iPhone 8-Like Design
  3. OnePlus Concept One Smartphone With Electrochromic Glass Unveiled at CES
  4. Realme 5i With Quad Rear Camera Setup, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  5. PUBG Mobile Season 11 Kicks Off on January 10, Domination Mode Tipped
  6. Amazfit T-Rex, Amazfit Bip S Smartwatches With GPS Launched at CES 2020
  7. Western Digital Unveils SanDisk 8TB Portable SSD Prototype at CES 2020
  8. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  9. Realme X50 5G With Quad Rear Camera Setup, Realme UI Launched
  10. Samsung Galaxy A71, Galaxy A51 India Price Tipped, Said to Launch Next Week
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Flags One-Third Drop in Q4 Operating Profit on Chips, Smartphones
  2. Travelex Currency Exchange Taken Down After Being Hit by Ransomware: Report
  3. CES 2020: Coolpad Legacy 5G Phone With 48-Megapixel Camera, 18W Fast Charging Launched
  4. Skagen Falster 3 Wear OS Smartwatch With Snapdragon 3100 SoC Launched
  5. CES 2020: Audio-Technica Launches ATH-ANC300TW True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation
  6. Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 Said to Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, 10-Megapixel Selfie Camera
  7. Avatar 2 Concept Art: 4 New Images Give Us Our First Look at Long-Delayed Sequel
  8. CES 2020: Defying Critics, Ivanka Trump Draws Applause at Tech Show
  9. PUBG Mobile Season 11 to Start January 10, Domination Mode and New Map Tipped to Arrive
  10. Tata Sky Binge+ Android TV-Based Set-Top Box Launched: Price in India, Features, Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.