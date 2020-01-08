Coolpad has launched a new 5G smartphone – the Coolpad Legacy 5G - at CES 2020, and it might well be the cheapest 5G phone to debut in the Western market. The new Coolpad phone packs decent hardware for its promised sub-$400 (roughly Rs. 29,000) price tag. The Coolpad Legacy 5G features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ HDR10 display with a waterdrop notch. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765 SoC, which packs the Snapdragon X52 modem for 5G connectivity. The new Coolpad phone also sports a 48-megapixel camera at the back.

Coolpad Legacy 5G price, availability

Coolpad mentioned in its press release that the Coolpad Legacy 5G will be priced under $400 (roughly Rs. 29,000) and will hit the shelves in Q2 2020. In comparison, Xiaomi's Redmi K30 5G is roughly 30 percent cheaper and starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 20,100), but it won't likely make it to the US market, which is where Coolpad primarily intends to the sell the Coolpad Legacy 5G phone. However, there is no word on its availability in international markets, including India.

Coolpad Legacy 5G features a 48-megapixel primary camera at the back

Coolpad Legacy 5G specifications

The single-SIM Coolpad Legacy 5G runs Android 10, however, the company is yet to specify if the software is vanilla Android or whether the phone will come with a custom skin. The new Coolpad phone features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display paired with HDR 10 support and a waterdrop notch.

As mentioned above, the phone is powered by Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 765 SoC that was launched last month. Thanks to the Snapdragon X52 5G modem at its heart, the Coolpad Legacy 5G phone will latch on to the sub-6GHz 5G networks from carriers T-Mobile, Sprint, and AT&T. The Snapdragon 765 SoC is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 128GB).

The Coolpad Legacy 5G features a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter. On the front is a 16-megapixel fixed-focus camera housed in the waterdrop notch. It comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging and also adheres to the Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 standard. There is Bluetooth 5.0 onboard that is enhanced with Tempow technology for multi-device connectivity.

Will OnePlus Concept One be the most exciting announcement from CES 2020? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.