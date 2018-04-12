Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Coolpad A1, Mega 4A Launched in India as Offline Exclusives: Price, Specifications

, 12 April 2018
Highlights

  • Coolpad A1 and Coolpad Mega 4A have been launched in India
  • The new smartphones are available as offline exclusive offerings
  • Both will go on sale in the country through 3,000 multi-brand stores

Coolpad A1 and Coolpad Mega 4A have been launched in India. Coolpad has brought the two new models to the country as offline exclusive offerings. While the Coolpad A1 price in India has been set at Rs. 5,499, the Coolpad Mega 4A price in India has been set at Rs. 4,299. Both smartphones in Gold colour option will be available for purchase in the country starting April 12, Thursday, through 3,000 multi-brand stores across eight states, including Delhi NCR, Haryana, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

Coolpad A1 specifications

The dual-SIM Coolpad A1 runs Android 7.1 Nougat and features a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display. Under the hood, the handset is powered by a 1.1GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 SoC, paired with 2GB of RAM. It has an 8-megapixel rear camera sensor along with an LED flash and a 5-megapixel front camera sensor.

The Coolpad A1 has 16GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 64GB). The smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0, and GPS/ A-GPS connectivity options. Sensors on board include an ambient light sensor and a proximity sensor. It packs a 2500mAh battery that is touted to deliver up to 240 hours of standby time.

Coolpad Mega 4A specifications

The dual-SIM Coolpad Mega 4A runs Android 7.1 Nougat and has a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display. The smartphone has a 1.3GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832 SoC, coupled with 1GB of RAM. It has a 5-megapixel camera sensor on the back and a 2-megapixel front camera sensor.

The Coolpad Mega 4A has 16GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card. Besides, the smartphone packs a 2000mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to 150 hours of standby time.

"In an effort to make some formidable presence in the offline market in India, we are looking forward to introducing some strongly competitive offline exclusive devices Coolpad A1 and Coolpad Mega 4A one of them. The device will offer a good value proposition to the customers and comes with all features to handle the task with absolute efficiency. We are also planning to introduce few more aggressive offline devices in next 2-3 months, in order make an expansion in the offline market through our retails partners and multi-brand outlets. We are expecting that Coolpad will be able to make a strong presence in the offline market by the end of 2018," said Syed Tajuddin, CEO, Coolpad India, in a statement, while announcing the new launch.

