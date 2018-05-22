Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Comio X1 Note With 6-Inch 18:9 Display, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Comio X1 Note With 6-Inch 18:9 Display, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

 
, 22 May 2018
Highlights

  • Comio X1 Note has been launched in India
  • The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs. 9,990
  • It is taking on Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Honor 9 Lite

Comio X1 Note was launched in India on Tuesday. The new smartphone is designed to take on the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Honor 9 Lite with features including a dual rear camera setup and facial recognition. It comes with a mirror finish back that comes in two colour variants - Royal Blue and Sunrise Gold. Comio has also offered its native after-sales support that comprises one year and 100 days of warranty, one-time screen breakage warranty, 30-day replacement, and an upgrade offer that allows customers to get 40 percent discount in return of their less than a 12-month-old Comio phone.

Comio X1 Note price in India, launch offers

The Comio X1 Note price in India has been set at Rs. 9,999. It will be available through key retail stores across the country and online platforms, including Snapdeal, Flipkart, Amazon, ShopClues, and Paytm. Reliance Jio subscribers buying the Comio X1 Note will receive Rs. 2,200 cashback through 44 vouchers worth Rs. 50. This offer will become valid after the first successful recharge of Rs. 198/ Rs. 299 monthly packs and can be redeemed from the second recharge onwards.

Comio X1 Note specifications

The dual-SIM Comio X1 Note runs Android 8.0 Oreo and features a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) Full View Display panel. Under the hood, there is a 1.45GHz quad-core SoC, coupled with 3GB RAM. The dual rear camera setup of the smartphone includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, along with an LED flash. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor. There are preloaded camera modes, including Portrait, Bokeh, Panorama, Social, and Night mode.

Comio has provided 32GB of onboard storage on the X Note 1 that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). The handset has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS/ A-GPS. Further, there is a rear-facing fingerprint sensor that is touted to unlock the device in just 0.15 seconds and can be used to click pictures and access apps. The smartphone also has preloaded features and apps such as Auto Call Recording, Auto Call Back Reminder, Dual Account, and Font Application with support for 22 regional languages. Besides, the handset packs a 2900mAh battery and has 8.05mm of thickness.

Comments

Comio X1 Note

Comio X1 Note

Display6.00-inch
Processor1.45GHz quad-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.0
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity2900mAh
