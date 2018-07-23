Comio X1 was launched in India on Monday. The new smartphone is designed to take on the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Realme 1 with features including and dual 4G VoLTE/ ViLTE and facial recognition. It comes in three colour variants - Red Hot, Royal Black, and Sunrise Gold. The key features of the Comio X1 include a Full View HD+ display and a 13-megapixel rear camera with autofocus. Comio has also offered its native after-sales support that comprises one year and 100 days of warranty, one-time screen breakage warranty, 30-day replacement, and an upgrade offer that allows customers to get 40 percent discount in return of their less than a 12-month-old Comio phone

To recall, Comio had launched the first smartphone in the X-series - Comio X1 Note - back in May. Sanjay Kumar Kalirona, CEO and Director, Comio Smartphone, commented on the Comio X1's launch in a statement, "On the back of a successful launch of the X1 Note, we are now delighted to introduce the all-new Comio X1 for the youth. With Comio X1, we aim to enhance our customer's experience with more advanced features at an affordable price. The Comio X1 truly represents our ambition to emerge as a leader in the mid-segment smartphone industry."

Comio X1 price in India, launch offers

The Comio X1 price in India has been set at Rs. 7,499. It will be available through key retail stores across the country and online platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, ShopClues, and Snapdeal. Reliance Jio subscribers buying the Comio X1 will receive Rs. 2,200 cashback through 44 vouchers worth Rs. 50. This offer will become valid after the first successful recharge of Rs. 198/ Rs. 299 monthly packs and can be redeemed from the second recharge onwards. Additionally, Idea Cellular is providing 60GB data or 10GB per month to the Comio X1 buyers with a recharge of Rs. 199.

Comio X1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Comio X1 runs Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone sports a 5.5-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) Full View IPS display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, and is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. The SoC has four Cortex-A53 CPU cores clocked at 1.4GHz

In terms of optics, the Comio X1 features a 13-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and f/2.0 aperture, and on the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with flash and f/2.2 aperture. Comio claims that the camera offers AI solutions integrated with Portrait/ Bokeh mode, Smile Gesture, Face cute and Face-age photographing. As mentioned, the front camera has AI-powered facial recognition technology.

The Comio X1 is equipped with 16GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity options in the smartphone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS/ AGPS, FM radio, 3.5mm audio jack, USB, and OTG support. Sensors onboard the handset are an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and a fingerprint sensor. Notably, the Comio X1 is fuelled by a 3050mAh battery. In terms of dimensions, the Comio X1 measures 143.5x68.2x8.3mm and weighs 127 grams.