Comio C1 Pro was launched in India on Monday. The new smartphone is designed to take on the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi 5 with features including facial recognition and dual 4G VoLTE/ ViLTE. The smartphone comes in three colour variants - Metallic Grey, Royal Black, and Sunrise Gold. Another key feature of the handset include multiple font support in the user interface. Additionally, Comio claims the Comio C1 Pro comes with one year and 100 days of warranty, one-time screen breakage warranty, 30-day replacement, and an upgrade offer that allows customers to get 40 percent discount in return of their less than 12-months-old Comio C1 Pro phone.

Sanjay Kumar Kalirona, CEO and Director, Comio Smartphone commented on the smartphone's launch in a statement, "We believe that consumers in this price segment deserve better features and our budget-friendly C1 Pro smartphone provides a pot-pourri of exciting features like good camera quality, better speed, security features, stylish design and value-added services."

Comio C1 Pro price in India, launch offers

The Comio C1 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 5,599. It will be available through key retail stores across the country and online platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, ShopClues, and Snapdeal. Reliance Jio subscribers buying the Comio C1 Pro will receive Rs. 2,200 cashback through 44 vouchers worth Rs. 50. This offer will become valid after the first successful recharge of Rs. 198/ Rs. 299 monthly packs and can be redeemed from the second recharge onwards.

Comio C1 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM Comio C1 Pro runs Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone sports a 5-inch HD (720x1440 pixels) display that comes with features like Split Screen and Pop Touch. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek 6739 SoC coupled with 1.5GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Comio C1 Pro features an 8-megapixel rear camera with autofocus, and on the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The rear camera comes with a Panorama mode and Gestures-setup-in-camera mode that lets users capture smile and finger gestures within an image. As mentioned, the front camera has facial recognition technology.

The Comio C1 Pro is equipped with 16GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Notably, the smartphone is fuelled by a 2500mAh battery.