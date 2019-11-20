Technology News
ColorOS 7 Unveiled: New Features, Realme and Oppo Phones Rollout Timelines Announced

The rollout will begin from November 25, and Oppo Reno series will be the first to get it.

By | Updated: 20 November 2019 19:21 IST
ColorOS 7 brings new UI, Art+ wallpapers

ColorOS 7 brings new UI, Art+ wallpapers

Highlights
  • Realme phones to start receiving the update next year
  • Oppo Reno 2 to receive the update in December
  • Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, Reno Ace to get the update first

Oppo has announced ColorOS 7 at an event in China, and apart from its new features, it has also mentioned all the phones that will be receiving the latest software update, alongside the rollout timelines. ColorOS 7 offers a new UI, customisable icons, a more comfortable colour system, and new sound effects as well. Apart from the obvious changes, ColorOS 7 also brings improved system performance, and a feature called Beauty Mode 2.0. The phase 1 of ColorOS 7 rollout will begin as soon as November 25.

ColorOS 7 update rollout roadmap

Oppo says that ColorOS 7 rollout will begin on November 25, and the software will first be released to Oppo Reno, Oppo Reno Inspiration Edition, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom, Oppo Reno Barcelona Custom Edition, Oppo Reno Ace, and Oppo Reno Ace Gundam Edition. The next rollout will begin later in December, and the phase 2 rollout will see ColorOS 7 rolling out to the Oppo Reno 2.

Phase 3 will begin in 2020, and the phones that will receive the update in Q1 2020 include Oppo Reno 2Z, Oppo Reno Z, Oppo Find X, Oppo R17, Oppo R17 Pro, and Oppo K5. In phase 4 i.e., Q2 2020, phones like the Oppo R15, Oppo K3, Oppo A9, Oppo A9x, Oppo A11, and Oppo A11x will receive the ColorOS 7 update.

Talking about Realme phones, a slightly tweaked version of ColorOS 7 will be rolled out to Realme X and Realme X Youth Edition in February of 2020. After that, Realme Q is expected to get the update in March, while the Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro will receive the update in April. Of course, it is important to reiterate that this is the China rollout timeline for the ColorOS 7 update, and the global rollout details will be revealed at an India event on November 26.

ColorOS 7 features

Coming to the features of ColorOS 7, it brings new modern UI which is cleaner and has visually comfortable colour tones. The new software brings the option to customise app icons, including shape, size, and font. It also brings system-wide dark mode, and new Art+ Wallpapers that aren't just live but also animate based on fingertip touches. The Camera app gets a slew of features like Beauty 2.0, video blur, Night View, and multi-frame noise reduction.

ColorOS 7 brings a new Soloop video editing app, a new Breeno voice assistant, hyperboost for better gaming experience, optimised power saving features that claims to increase the battery life by 10 percent during daily use. The new software comes with smart sleep features that optimise night standby consumption and reduces power usage by 35 percent. The new ColorOS 7 update will bring 25 percent increase in startup time, 40 percent improvement in RAM optimisation as well.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

ColorOS 7, ColorOS 7 Rollout, ColorOS 7 Launch, ColorOS 7 Features, Oppo, Realme
ColorOS 7 Unveiled: New Features, Realme and Oppo Phones Rollout Timelines Announced
