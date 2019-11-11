Technology News
loading

ColorOS 7 Set to Launch in India on November 26

Realme India CEO has hinted at a nearly stock Android experience through ColorOS 7.

By | Updated: 11 November 2019 18:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
ColorOS 7 Set to Launch in India on November 26

ColorOS 7 is set to arrive on Oppo and Realme phones

Highlights
  • ColorOS 7 India launch has been confirmed by Oppo
  • The company has sent out a "Save the Date" email to the media
  • ColorOS update will is expected to come with a system-wide dark mode

ColorOS 7 is set to launch in India on November 26, Oppo on Monday revealed. The next-generation custom skin by the Chinese company will come as the successor to ColorOS 6. Alongside its debut on Oppo smartphones, the new ColorOS update will reach some Realme phones. Oppo last week announced that it is releasing ColorOS 7 in China on November 20. The new ColorOS version is likely to run on top of Android 10. However, the company could also bring the ColorOS 7 update to smartphones running previous Android versions -- especially if we look at its historical records.

Oppo on Monday sent out a "Save The Date" email to the press to reveal the launch date of ColorOS 7 in India. The company last week announced that it is hosting an event in Beijing to unveil the new ColorOS version in the Chinese market.

ColorOS 7 is expected to bring some new gaming and multimedia features. The new ColorOS would include a system-wide dark mode.

Realme India CEO in an AskMadhav session on YouTube last month emphasised that a Realme-specific ColorOS 7 version will come with a nearly stock Android experience. However, the executive didn't announce any particular timeline for the new update.

In India, Realme is hosting a launch event on November 20 where it is launching the Realme X2 Pro. It could be the place where the company would spill the beans on the ColorOS 7 rollout for select Realme phones.

Just like Realme, Oppo is preparing the ColorOS 7 rollout for its in-house smartphones. The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is likely to be one of the first devices to receive the latest ColorOS version along with a new Android version.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ColorOS 7, ColorOS, Oppo
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Realme X2 Pro India Launch Event Tickets Bundle a Discount and Assured Goodies Worth Rs. 2,100
Free Internet Access a Basic Human Right, Cry Researchers
ColorOS 7 Set to Launch in India on November 26
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch Mercury Make Its Rare Pass Across the Sun Today
  2. WhatsApp Spotted With a New Dark Default Wallpaper
  3. Poco F2 Case Leaks, Tips a Design Similar to Redmi K20 Series
  4. Xiaomi Finally Brings an App Drawer to MIUI 11
  5. Google Maps Finally Lets Users Edit Their Public Profiles via the App
  6. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  7. YouTube Responds to New Terms That Can Ban ‘Non-Commercially Viable’ Creators
  8. OnePlus 8 Pro Leak Tips Dual Hole-Punch Display Design, Quad Cameras
  9. Redmi 8, Redmi 8A Now Getting MIUI 11 Update in India
  10. All You Need to Know About Rick and Morty Season 4
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Brings 'Alexa Home Theatre System' to Let You Stream Audio on Echo Devices Directly from Fire TV Stick, Fire TV
  2. Free Internet Access a Basic Human Right, Cry Researchers
  3. ColorOS 7 Set to Launch in India on November 26
  4. 'ATFuzzer' Android Baseband Security Threat Exploits Malicious Bluetooth, USB Accessories: Researchers
  5. Realme X2 Pro India Launch Event Tickets Bundle a Discount and Assured Goodies Worth Rs. 2,100
  6. Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo U10, Vivo Y15, Vivo Y12 Get Discounts in India; Vivo Z1x Gets 4GB RAM Variant
  7. Microsoft Bing Search Engine Still Serving Up Child Porn: Report
  8. LG Files Suit Against TCL Over Cell Phone-Related Patent
  9. Twitter Leads in Child Abuse Content on Social Media: Report
  10. NASA's NICER Telescope on ISS Captures Record-Setting X-Ray Burst
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.