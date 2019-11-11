ColorOS 7 is set to launch in India on November 26, Oppo on Monday revealed. The next-generation custom skin by the Chinese company will come as the successor to ColorOS 6. Alongside its debut on Oppo smartphones, the new ColorOS update will reach some Realme phones. Oppo last week announced that it is releasing ColorOS 7 in China on November 20. The new ColorOS version is likely to run on top of Android 10. However, the company could also bring the ColorOS 7 update to smartphones running previous Android versions -- especially if we look at its historical records.

Oppo on Monday sent out a "Save The Date" email to the press to reveal the launch date of ColorOS 7 in India. The company last week announced that it is hosting an event in Beijing to unveil the new ColorOS version in the Chinese market.

ColorOS 7 is expected to bring some new gaming and multimedia features. The new ColorOS would include a system-wide dark mode.

Realme India CEO in an AskMadhav session on YouTube last month emphasised that a Realme-specific ColorOS 7 version will come with a nearly stock Android experience. However, the executive didn't announce any particular timeline for the new update.

In India, Realme is hosting a launch event on November 20 where it is launching the Realme X2 Pro. It could be the place where the company would spill the beans on the ColorOS 7 rollout for select Realme phones.

Just like Realme, Oppo is preparing the ColorOS 7 rollout for its in-house smartphones. The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is likely to be one of the first devices to receive the latest ColorOS version along with a new Android version.