ColorOS 7 Set to Launch on November 20

Oppo has teased new gaming and multimedia features that will debut along with ColorOS 7.

By | Updated: 5 November 2019 19:04 IST
ColorOS 7 Set to Launch on November 20

Photo Credit: Weibo

ColorOS 7 will come as the upgrade to ColorOS 6

Highlights
  • ColorOS 7 will reach not just Oppo devices but also Realme phones
  • Oppo has announced the ColorOS 7 launch date on Weibo
  • Realme-specific ColorOS 7 will have nearly stock Android experience

ColorOS 7, the next-generation of Oppo's custom skin, is set to debut on November 20. The company is hosting an event in Beijing, China, to unveil the new ColorOS version. Details about ColorOS 7 haven't been revealed officially. However, Oppo hinted at some of its key features through a teaser posted online. ColorOS 7 will reach some Realme phones in addition to eligible Oppo devices. The company is also expected to offer Android 10 through the latest ColorOS version.

According to the official ColorOS account on Weibo, ColorOS 7 launch will take place at 2:30pm CST Asia (12pm IST) on November 20. The launch event will be held in Beijing, China.

A teaser image has been posted on Weibo that suggest some of the key features of ColorOS 7. It hints at some gaming and multimedia features that would come preloaded with the custom skin that will debut as the upgrade to ColorOS 6.

coloros 7 teaser weibo ColorOS 7

ColorOS 7 teaser suggests its features
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

Considering the recent updates to Huawei's EMUI and Xiaomi's MIUI, the new ColorOS would include a system-wide dark mode. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth in an AskMadhav session on YouTube last month highlighted the arrival of ColorOS 7 and highlighted that its Realme-specific version will come with a nearly stock Android experience. However, the executive didn't specify any particular timeline for the ColorOS 7 update.

Realme is hosting a launch event in India on November 20 where it is launching the X2 Pro. It is likely to be the place where the company would announce the ColorOS 7 rollout for select Realme phones.

Meanwhile, Oppo is preparing the ColorOS 7 rollout for its smartphones. The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is likely to be the one of the first devices to get the latest custom skin along with a new Android update.

Further reading: ColorOS 7 update, ColorOS 7, ColorOS, Oppo
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
