Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

China Busts Gang That Smuggled iPhones Worth $80 Million Using Drones: Report

 
, 31 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
China Busts Gang That Smuggled iPhones Worth $80 Million Using Drones: Report

Customs officers in southern China's technology hub Shenzhen busted a group of criminals using drones to smuggle 500 million yuan ($79.8 million) worth of smartphones from Hong Kong to Shenzhen, the official Legal Daily reported on Friday.

Authorities arrested 26 suspects who used drones to fly two 200-metre (660-feet) cables between Hong Kong and the mainland to transport refurbished iPhones with a total value of 500 million yuan, the paper said in a report on the crackdown by Shenzhen and Hong Kong customs.

"It's the first case found in China that drones were being used in cross-border smuggling crimes," the Legal Daily reported, citing a news conference held by Shenzhen customs on Thursday.

The smugglers usually operated after midnight and only needed seconds to transport small bags holding more than 10 iPhones using the drones, the report quoted customs as saying. The gang could smuggle as many as 15,000 phones across the border in one night, it said.

Regulating the use of drones has become an important task for China, the world's largest manufacturer of consumer drones.

China published strict rules last year to tackle incidents of drones straying into aircraft flight paths, including requiring owners of civilian drones to register craft up to a certain weight under their real names.

Shenzhen customs was quoted by the Legal Daily as saying it would closely monitor new types of smuggling with high-tech devices and enhance their capability with technical equipment, including drones and high-resolution monitors, to detect smuggling activity.

© Thomson Reuters 2018



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iPhone, iPhone Smuggling, Drones
Tesla Says Autopilot Was Turned On in Model X Prior to Fatal Crash
China Busts Gang That Smuggled iPhones Worth $80 Million Using Drones: Report
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Google Pixel 2
TRENDING
  1. Jio Prime Free for Another 12 Months for All Existing Users
  2. Moto G6, Moto G6 Play, Moto G6 Plus Price, Images, Specifications Leaked
  3. Here's Why OnePlus 6 Will Have the Notch
  4. WhatsApp Makes It Easier to Inform Friends About Your New Number
  5. BSNL Unveils Rs. 118, Rs. 379, Rs. 551 Unlimited Prepaid Packs
  6. Why a SoftBank Brokered Ola-Uber Merger Would Be Bad News for You
  7. Xiaomi Mi TV 4S With 55-inch 4K HDR Display, AI Voice Remote Launched
  8. Redmi Note 5, Redmi 5, Redmi 5A Available Today at 12pm in Flash Sale
  9. Redmi Note 5 MIUI 9.5 Global Stable ROM Now Rolling Out in India
  10. How to Check if Battery Health Is Slowing Your iPhone Down
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.