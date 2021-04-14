Technology News
Check Point Mobile Security Report 2021 Says Four Out of 10 Mobiles Are Vulnerable to Cyber-Attacks

Check Point says that almost every organization experienced at least one mobile malware attack in 2020.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 14 April 2021 14:29 IST
Check Point Mobile Security Report 2021 Says Four Out of 10 Mobiles Are Vulnerable to Cyber-Attacks

Check Point says that 97 percent of organizations globally in 2020 faced mobile threats

Highlights
  • 46 percent organisations had employees who downloaded malicious app
  • Research shows 40 percent mobiles are vulnerable to cyberattacks
  • Check Point says there was a 15 percent increase in banking Trojan activi

Security firm Check Point has released its Mobile Security Report 2021 revealing some alarming details about cyber-attacks last year. The company says that four out of every 10 mobile phones are inherently vulnerable to cyber-attacks. The report says that 97 percent of organisations globally in 2020 faced mobile threats that used multiple attack vectors and 46 percent had at least one employee download a malicious mobile app. With work from home becoming the new norm, attacks on personal handsets used for office work have been on a rise.

The latest Mobile Security Report 2021 by Check Point says that almost every organisation experienced at least one mobile malware attack in 2020. 93 percent of these attacks originated in a device network, which attempts to trick users into installing a malicious payload via infected websites or URLs. Research also showed that at least 40 percent of the world's mobile devices are inherently vulnerable to cyber-attacks due to flaws in their chipsets, and need urgent patching. This is four out of every 10 handsets in the world.

Check Point's report says that there was a 15 percent increase in banking Trojan activity in 2020, where users' mobile banking credentials were at risk of being stolen.

Bogus COVID-19 related information apps have been used as a new target to hide malware, Check Point found. Threat actors have been spreading mobile malware, including Mobile Remote Access Trojans (MRATs), banking trojans, and premium dialers. Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) groups like Iran's Rampant Kitten are using mobile phones to conduct elaborate and sophisticated targeted attacks to spy on users and steal sensitive data, the report says.

COVID-19 saw a rise in remote working and Check Point forecasts that 60 percent of workers will be mobile by 2024. During 2020, Check Point even discovered a new and highly significant attack, in which threat actors used a large international corporation's Mobile Device Management (MDM) system to distribute malware to more than 75 percent of its managed mobile devices – exploiting the solution, which is intended to control how mobiles are used within the enterprise.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Check Point, Mobile Security, COVID 19, Cyberattacks, Cyber Attacks
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G SoC Launched, Realme Phone to Be the First to Feature the Chipset

Check Point Mobile Security Report 2021 Says Four Out of 10 Mobiles Are Vulnerable to Cyber-Attacks
