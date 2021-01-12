Technology News
TCL 20 5G, TCL 20 SE Phones, TCL MoveAudio S600 TWS Earbuds Launched at CES 2021: Price, Specifications

TCL 20 5G is priced at EUR 299 whereas the TCL 20 SE is priced at EUR 149.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 12 January 2021 13:35 IST
TCL 20 5G (left) and TCL 20 SE (right) run on Android 11 software

Highlights
  • TCL 20 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC
  • TCL MoveAudio S600 will go on sale in global markets in February
  • TCL 20 SE has a large 6.82-inch display, a 5,000mAh battery

TCL 20 5G and TCL 20 SE are the latest additions to the company's smartphone portfolio. These two phones were launched alongside a new TCL MoveAudio S600 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds. The TCL 20 5G is the more premium model of the two and it features a triple rear camera setup and is powered by the Snapdragon 690 SoC. The TCL 20 SE, on the other hand, features a quad rear camera setup and is powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC. The TCL MoveAudio S600 TWS earbuds come with hybrid active noise cancellation and users can switch to transparency mode as well.

TCL 20 5G, TCL 20 SE price, availability

The premium TCL 20 5G is priced at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 26,600) and it has launched in Mist Gray and Placid Blue colour options. It will be rolled out across multiple countries next month. The TCL 20 SE, on the other hand, is priced at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 13,200) and it comes in Nuit Black and Aurora Green colour options. It is slated to be available across multiple countries sometime this month.

TCL 20 5G specifications

Starting with the TCL 20 5G, the phone runs on Android 11-based TCL UI. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD display with a hole-punch design, 20:9 aspect ratio, 395ppi pixel density, 450nits brightness, and 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC paired with Adreno 619L GPU and 6GB RAM. There's up to 256GB storage options offered with the option to expand further using a microSD card (up to 256GB).

Coming to the cameras, the TCL 20 5G has a triple camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel super wide-angle camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 79-degree field of view. There is an additional 8-megapixel depth camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 118-degree field of view, apart from a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture. Camera features include 10x digital zoom, Google Lens, EIS, HDR, in-recording snapshots, LED flash, light trace mode, super night mode, super steady mode, wide-angle mode, stop motion mode, and more. Up front, the TCL 20 5G includes an 8-megapixel selfie camera with LCD flash, an f/2.0 aperture and a 78-degree field of view. Front camera features include Face Beautification (photos), HDR selfies, photo filters, Portrait Mode.

TCL 20 5G packs a 4,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth v5.1, and more. There's a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on board.

TCL 20 SE specifications

The TCL 20 SE is a slightly stripped down model running on Android 11-based TCL UI. It features a larger 6.82-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixels) LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch, and 263ppi pixel density. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with Adreno 610 GPU and 4GB RAM. There's up to 128GB storage options offered with the option to expand further using a microSD card (up to 256GB).

Coming to the cameras, the TCL 20 SE has a quad camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/1.8 aperture and 77 degree field of view. There is an additional 5-megapixel super-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 115-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and another 2-megapixel depth camera with an f/2.4 aperture. Camera features include 4x digital zoom, AI color portrait, depth bokeh, dual single-tone LED flash, face detection, Google Lens, HDR, in-recording snapshots, light trace mode, low-light video, night mode, stop motion mode, and more. Up front, the TCL 20 SE includes an 8-megapixel selfie camera withf/2.0 aperture Front camera features include Face Beautification (photos), face detection, HDR, LCD flash, Portrait Mode.

The TCL 20 SE is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, 4G, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v5, and more. There's a rear fingerprint sensor on board.

TCL MoveAudio S600 price, availability specifications

The TCL MoveAudio S600 are priced at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 13,200). They will be available in global markets starting next month. They come in Pearl White and Ultra Matte Black colour options. These truly wireless earbuds come with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency Modes and have three built-in microphones on each earbud to enable echo noise cancelling. They support Bluetooth v5, and come with smart wear detection features. They also supports Google Fast Pair, intuitive touch controls, and Google Assistant. The company claims that users can enjoy up to 8 hours of music playback on a single charge, and up to 32 hours of battery life when using the charging case. They are IP54 certified to help guard against water, sweat, and dust.

TCL 20 5G

TCL 20 5G

Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
TCL 20 SE

TCL 20 SE

Display 6.82-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: TCL 20 5G, TCL 20 5G Price, TCL 20 5G Specifications, TCL 20 SE, TCL 20 SE Price, TCL 20 SE Specifications, TCL MoveAudio S600, TCL MoveAudio S600 Price, TCL MoveAudio S600 Specifications, TCL, CES, CES 2021
