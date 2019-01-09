NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • CES 2019: Alcatel 1x (2019), Alcatel 1c (2019) Budget Smartphones With FullView Displays Launched

CES 2019: Alcatel 1x (2019), Alcatel 1c (2019) Budget Smartphones With FullView Displays Launched

, 09 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
CES 2019: Alcatel 1x (2019), Alcatel 1c (2019) Budget Smartphones With FullView Displays Launched

The Alcatel 1x (2019) features two rear cameras while the Alcatel 1c packs a single sensor

Highlights

  • The Android Go-powered Alcatel 1c (2019) is an entry-level offering
  • Both the Alcatel devices feature a FullView display
  • The new smartphones will go on sale in Q1 2019

Alcatel has unveiled a duo of affordable smartphones at CES 2019, Alcatel1x (2019) and the Android Go-powered Alcatel 1c (2019). Both the smartphones feature a large FullView display, run Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and are targeted at emerging markets. The Alcatel 1x (2019) will go on sale in the first quarter of 2019 in Europe, Middle East, North America and Africa in the first
quarter of 2019, while the Alcatel 1c will hit stores in Asia, Africa, Europe, Middle East and Latin America in the same time frame.

Alcatel 1x (2019), Alcatel 1c (2019) price

The Alcatel 1x (2019) price has been set at $120 (around Rs. 8,500), and it will be available in Pebble Blue and Pebble Black colour variants, the company announced at CES 2019. The Alcatel 1c (2019) price has been set at $70 (roughly Rs. 5,000), and it will be available in Enamel Blue and Volcano Black colour variants. 

Alcatel 1x (2019) specifications

alcatel 1x large Alcatel 1x (2019)

The Alcatel 1x (2019) features dual rear cameras which support bokeh and refocus

In the imaging department, the Alcatel 1x (2019) pack a dual rear camera set-up consisting of a 13-megapixel (f/2.0) primary sensor and a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) secondary sensor with support for features such as bokeh shots, refocus, panorama, and EIS for video stabilisation.

On the front is a 5-megapixel (f/2.4) camera accompanied by a selfie flash which also facilitates face unlock. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication - the company also plans to launch another version of the Alcatel 1x (2019) that will miss out on the fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone sports 16GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 128GB). It is equipped with a 3,000mAh battery, rated to deliver up to 420 hours of standby time on 4G networks. The Alcatel 1x (2019) offers 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, VoWiFi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Micro-USB, FM radio, and a 3.5mm audio jack for connectivity options. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. It measures 146.35x68.8x8.3mm and weighs 130 grams.

Alcatel 1c (2019) specifications

alcatel 1c large Alcatel 1c (2019)

The Alcatel 1c features a textured finish on the rear panel for better grip

The dual-SIM (Nano) Alcatel 1c (2019) runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) and features a 5.3-inch qHD+ (480x960 pixels) FullView display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D Dragontrail glass for protection. The affordable smartphone is powered by a quad-core Spreadtrum SC7731E SoC coupled with 1GB of RAM. 

The Alcatel 1c features a 5-megapixel (f/2.4) rear camera that supports features such as HDR, night mode and panorama among others, while a 2-megapixel (f/2.4) front camera takes care of selfies. The
smartphone comes with 8GB of inbuilt storage expandable via microSD card (up to 32GB). It
is equipped with a 2,000mAh battery, rated to deliver up to 28 hours of standby time on 3G networks.

The Alcatel 1x (2019) offers 3G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, FM radio, and a 3.5mm audio jack for connectivity options. Sensors on board include an accelerometer and a proximity sensor (via software). It measures 136.6x65.3x9.95mm and weighs 148 grams.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: CES, CES 2019, Alcatel, Alcatel 1x (2019), Alcatel 1c (2019)
Nokia 6.1 Plus Now Available via Offline Retailers in India: Price, Specifications
CES 2019: Panasonic GZ2000 4K HDR OLED TV With Dolby Atmos Speakers Launched
CES 2019: Alcatel 1x (2019), Alcatel 1c (2019) Budget Smartphones With FullView Displays Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo A71
TRENDING
  1. ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone 5Z to Receive Discounts on Flipkart
  2. Dell Updates G7, G5 Gaming Laptops With Nvidia GeForce RTX Graphics at CES
  3. Sony HT-S700RF 5.1 Home Cinema Soundbar System Review
  4. WhatsApp for Android May Soon Let You Send Up to 30 Audio Files at Once
  5. Redmi Note 5 Pro Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 12,999
  6. Samsung Unveils 98-Inch 8K QLED TVs at CES 2019, to Launch This Year
  7. Xiaomi Launches AirPods Clone 'Mi AirDots Pro' and a New Smart Speaker
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Geekbench Listing Spotted, January 10 Launch Tipped
  9. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 8,999
  10. WhatsApp to Soon Protect Your Chats via Fingerprint Authentication: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.