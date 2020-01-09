Technology News
CES 2020: Cat S32 Rugged Phone Launched With MIL-STD-810G Build, IP68 Rating, and Android 10

The Cat S32 is claimed to remain functional at a depth of 1.5 meters for up to 35 minutes.

9 January 2020
Cat S32 is said to have passed vibration, tumble, and salt mist tests.

  • Cat S32 is powered by the quad-core MediaTek Helio A20 processor
  • It comes equipped with a single 13-megapixel rear camera
  • Cat S32 features a 4,200mAh battery with fast charging support

Cat has added a new rugged phone to its portfolio – the Cat S32. Launched at CES 2020, the Cat S32 offers modest internal hardware, but runs on Android 10. However, specifications are not what Cat phones are known for, as they are primarily famed for their solid build quality, and the Cat S32 doesn't disappoint. The new Cat phone's build is IP68-certified for dust and waterproofing, and it has also passed the MIL-STD-810G tests for durability against accidental drops and other forms of mechanical damage. The Cat S32 is claimed to remain functional in extreme weather conditions and comes with a textured design for stronger grip.

Cat S32 price, availability    

The Cat S32 is priced at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 24,000) and will soon be available from the official Cat website, authorised retailer stores, and carrier partners. The phone comes in a single black colour option, but details about country-wise market availability have not been revealed.

Cat S32 specifications  

The dual-SIM (Nano) Cat S32 runs Android 10 and it is most likely the vanilla interface. The latest Cat phone features a 5.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1440 pixels) display with 18:9 aspect ratio and Dragontrail Pro cover for protection. The display is claimed to register touch inputs even with gloves on or in wet conditions. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio A20 quad-core processor paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage that is further expandable via a microSD card (up to 128GB).

It sports a single 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture and phase detection autofocus (PDAF). On the front, the Cat S32 packs a 5-megapixel camera to take care of selfies. It comes equipped with a 4,200mAh battery with fast charging support. Connectivity on the Cat S32 is handled by 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, micro-USB 2.0, GPS/A-GPS, GLONASS, Beidu, and Galileo. Sensors onboard the Cat S32 are an accelerometer, compass, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor.

Cat S32

Cat S32

Display5.50-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio A20
Front Camera5-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity4200mAh
OSAndroid 10
Resolution720x1440 pixels
