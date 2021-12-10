Buy iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and Other Apple Products With These Amazing Offers

Thinking of upgrading your smartphone this New Year? If you're looking for a premium flagship smartphone that'll easily last the next couple of years, you've got to check out Apple's new iPhone 13 lineup. This year, Apple has made some interesting changes to its flagship smartphone series. Today, we'll tell you why they're worth buying and how you can grab them at a lower effective price with a bunch of great offers.

Why you should upgrade to iPhone 13 series?

If you're already using an iPhone 12 series model, you'll probably look at the new iPhone 13 models as an iterative update. But if you're on an older iPhone model or an older Android-powered smartphone, the new iPhone 13 series could be a serious upgrade for you. The advancements in cameras and battery life alone would warrant a purchase.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature Apple's 'most advanced' dual-camera system yet. Both the smartphones are powered by Apple's new A15 Bionic chipset. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature a new Ultra Wide camera, placed diagonally, which can capture 47 percent more light to produce better photos and videos. Both iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini include the same camera module. You can pick the iPhone 13 mini if you're more interested in a compact flagship smartphone.

On the other hand, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are more powerful and expensive variants in the lineup. If you're eyeing a large flagship smartphone with all the bells and whistles, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is your pick. The iPhone 13 Pro is slightly smaller, but still loaded with features. Both the smartphones feature a triple rear camera setup, a responsive display, and a much bigger battery.

The iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max bring macro photography to the iPhone with a newly redesigned lens system and a more powerful autofocus system. A LiDAR Scanner makes low-light photos brighter and more vibrant. The cameras are powerful enough to capture the most stunning photos and videos you've ever captured on a mobile device.

How to save money while buying the new iPhone 13 models?

If you're already convinced, but can't make a decision due to the high price, here's an offer you cannot refuse. HDFC Bank customers can avail of a cashback of up to Rs. 6,000 on the new iPhone 13 models, by making a payment via credit card or opting for EASYEMI on credit or debit card.

With these cashback offers, the effective prices of the iPhone 13 series models come down by up to Rs. 6,000, which is perfect if you're looking to save money while buying the latest iPhone models. For EMI options on HDFC Bank cards, you can pick from up to 6-month no-cost EMI options on the iPhone 13 series models with HDFC Bank cards. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini come with cashback worth Rs. 6,000 when you pay the full amount using HDFC Bank cards. iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are available with cashback worth Rs. 5,000 when you pay with HDFC Bank cards.

You can also opt for HDFC Bank's Consumer Loan and avail of a no-cost EMI for up to 24 months. In fact, even non-HDFC Bank customers can avail a consumer loan by visiting a store near them and sharing minimal documentation. For more details visit HDFC Bank's official website here.

How to avail these iPhone offers from HDFC Bank?

The above HDFC Bank offers on iPhone models are available when you shop at Apple Premium Reseller stores across India. Buying the latest iPhone model was never this rewarding!