Budget 2022: Customs Duty Concessions Announced to Boost Domestic Manufacturing of Mobiles, Other Electronics

Concessions on custom duty were announced on parts of mobile phones, chargers and other electronics.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 1 February 2022 13:01 IST
Highlights
  • Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2022 on February 1
  • "Electronic manufacturing has been growing rapidly," she said
  • Duty concessions are being given to parts of transformer of chargers

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Union Budget 2022 speech has announced concessions on the customs duty levied on mobile phone parts and other electronics to boost domestic manufacturing.

"Electronic manufacturing has been growing rapidly. Customs duty rates are being calibrated to provide a graded rate structure to facilitate domestic manufacturing of wearable devices, hearable devices and electronic smart meters. Duty concessions are also being given to parts of transformer of mobile phone chargers and camera lens of mobile camera module and certain other items. This will enable domestic manufacturing of high growth electronic items," Sitharaman said.

Further reading: Union Budget 2022, Budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman, Custom duty, Union Budget, Budget 2022, Budget
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
