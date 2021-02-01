Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Budget 2021: Phones May Get Costlier as Exemptions Revoked, Analysts Say It's a 'Short Term' Issue

Budget 2021: Phones May Get Costlier as Exemptions Revoked, Analysts Say It's a 'Short-Term' Issue

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the removal of a few exemptions on parts and sub-parts of mobile chargers and mobile phones.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 February 2021 16:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Budget 2021: Phones May Get Costlier as Exemptions Revoked, Analysts Say It's a 'Short-Term' Issue

Photo Credit: Pexels

Earlier, government levied no tax on mobile phone PCBA, camera module imports

Highlights
  • Analysts feel price rise on mobile phones may be a short-term one
  • There are many local suppliers who can help with camera modules, PCBAs
  • Tax on import of mobile adapter PCBAs has increased to 15 percent

In a bid to promote domestic smartphone manufacturing, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the removal of a few custom duty exemptions on importing parts of mobile chargers and sub-parts of mobile phones. In addition, custom duty on some parts of the handsets are to move from nil rate to a "moderate 2.5 percent". With some of these changes coming into effect from February 2, and rest from April 1, we could see hikes in smartphone prices in India, thanks to manufacturers passing the burden onto the customer. Analysts feel that the increase will be a modest one and for a very short term as the "bulk of these sub-components already have local suppliers." Presenting the Budget 20201, Sitharaman said, “Domestic manufacturing has grown rapidly, we are now exporting items like mobiles and chargers. For greater domestic value addition, we are withdrawing a few exemptions on parts of chargers, and sub-parts of mobiles. Further, some parts of mobiles will move from ‘nil' grade to a moderate 2.5 percent.”

To be exact, mobile phone parts like the Printed Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA), Camera Module, and Connectors will see a withdrawal of exemption from custom duty and a moderate 2.5 percent tax will be levied, instead of the ‘nil' rate offered earlier. Similarly, parts and sub-parts for manufacturing the battery and the battery pack will see a similar tax rate levied. This new rate is to be levied from April 1 onwards. Rates on import of PCBA and moulded plastic for manufacture of charger or adapter will see an increase from 10 percent to 15 percent. All the other parts required for assembling a mobile charger will see a custom duty levied of about 10 percent. These rates will be applied from February 2.

This means that smartphones and mobile chargers could get more expensive in India in the coming months, if the manufacturers choose to pass the burden onto customers. However, switching over to locally manufactured components can help companies mitigate the increased duties. How will it all pan out?

Senior Research Analyst at Counterpoint Research, Prachir Singh feels that the shortcomings are less as there are many local suppliers who can help with camera modules, PCBAs, and other parts. “There is a focus on electronics manufacturing and increase in duty for certain sub-components is a push to localise some of these components. This might increase prices for term short term or see a very modest increase as bulk of these sub-components already have local suppliers like for Camera modules, PCBAs, chargers, connectors etc.”

Founder and Chief Analyst at techARC Faisal Kawoosa also thinks this is a great move for local suppliers in India. “I think it's an encouraging move as this indicates that government has now faith in the sector that it can now generate resources for the country instead of asking for sobs only.”

Singh is also looking forward to how this push for local manufacturers will replicate on other consumer electronics and manufacturing as well. “Like recent PLI scheme for telecom equipment manufacturing, Consumer IoT, routers and switches, customer premise equipment, next-generation radio access networks and all. There is a big scope to localise value addition in these areas as well.” Just ahead of her announcement about mobiles, Sitharaman at the Budget 2021 address also proposed a review of more than 400 old customs duty exemptions in 2021. After extensive consultations, a revised customs duty structure will go into effect from October 1. We can expect more changes at that time.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra the most complete Android phone yet? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Budget 2021, Nirmala Sitharaman, Mobile Phones, Mobile Chargers, Counterpoint, techARC
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Steam Game Festival February Edition to Have Over 500 Playable Game Demos

Related Stories

Budget 2021: Phones May Get Costlier as Exemptions Revoked, Analysts Say It's a 'Short-Term' Issue
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Budget 2021: Tax Holiday for Startups Extended by 1 Year Till March 31, 2022
  2. Wonder Woman 1984 Becomes Biggest Feature Film in Nielsen Rankings
  3. Asus Is Looking for Gamers in India for E-Sports Training Programme
  4. Realme X7 5G Price in India Surfaces Online Ahead of Official Launch
  5. Realme UI 2.0 Early Access Programme for 6 New Phones Announced in India
  6. Justice League Snyder Cut Finally Gets a Release Date
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. iPhone SE 3 Concept Renders Suggest Hole-Punch Display
  9. WhatsApp Posting Status Messages to Allay Privacy Concerns
  10. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter ‘Withholds’ Multiple Accounts Linked to Farmers' Protest
  2. WhatsApp Asked by Supreme Court to Reply on Petition for Non-Sharing of UPI Data With Facebook, Third Parties
  3. Budget 2021: Phones May Get Costlier as Exemptions Revoked, Analysts Say It's a 'Short-Term' Issue
  4. Steam Game Festival February Edition to Have Over 500 Playable Game Demos
  5. Realme 6, Realme C12, Others Smartphones Join Realme UI 2.0 Early Access Programme
  6. Xiaomi Mid-Range Phone Specifications Leaked, Hole-Punch Display and Snapdragon 775G SoC Tipped
  7. Asus ROG Phone 5 Reportedly Spotted on Multiple Certification Platforms
  8. Budget 2021: Tax Holiday for Startups Extended by 1 Year Till March 31, 2022
  9. Redmi Phones Coming This Year to Include 108-Megapixel Camera Sensor, Hints General Manager Lu Weibing
  10. Supreme Court Notice to Centre on Petition That Seeks to Regulate Facebook, Twitter
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com