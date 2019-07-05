Technology News
loading

Relaxed Local Sourcing Norms for Single Brand Retail Will Boost Economy, Experts Say

In a boost for companies like Apple, Sitharaman announced to relax the mandatory 30 percent local sourcing norms for FDI in the single-brand retail sector.

By | Updated: 5 July 2019 18:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Relaxed Local Sourcing Norms for Single Brand Retail Will Boost Economy, Experts Say

The government's decision to relax local sourcing norms for foreign direct investment (FDI) in single brand retail trading would not in anyway upset the equilibrium of the organic retail and would add to our economy, industry experts said on Friday.

In a boost for companies like Apple, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday announced to relax the mandatory 30 percent local sourcing norms for FDI in the single-brand retail sector.

"By its core character, single-brand retail promotes the brand, enhances retailing standards and keeps the sanctity of price, which does not exert predatory pressure on our small retailers, intact," said Pankaj Mohindroo, India Cellular and Electronics Association Chairman.

"It grows the market by creating additional demand for small retailers where value conscious customers fall back on," he added in a statement.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry last year framed guidelines for the single brand retail trade with 100 percent FDI with a mandatory 30 percent local sourcing from the country, preferably from the MSMEs, village and cottage industries, artisans and craftsmen, in all sectors.

The single brand retail trading entity was permitted to set off its sourcing of goods from India for global operations during the initial five years. It means the value of goods sourced for the retailer's global operations, not just for India operations, will be counted for the first five years.

The companies, however, time and again reiterated that it was difficult for them to procure goods from India to meet the 30 percent condition.

According to Ravi Mathur, CEO, GS1 India (that provides universally unique barcode numbers), the decision to relax local sourcing norms for FDI in single brand retail would encourage more global retailers to set shop in India.

"For those already operating in India, it would enable them to expand their product offerings, which in turn would provide greater choice of merchandise to Indian consumers," said Mathur.

The news comes as a relief for Apple that is facing tough times in the Indian smartphone market in the wake of stiff competition coming from the Chinese players.

Industry analysts said the relaxation of local sourcing norms will not only provide the necessary growth stimulus for the Indian economy but also enable the country to potentially attract the likes of Apple and others.

"Over the long term, this policy thrust would ensure increased competitiveness of Indian homegrown manufacturers, as they benefit from the closer integration with global markets, as well as from the opportunities that the expanding domestic market would potentially offer," Prabhu Ram, Head, Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CyberMedia Research (CMR), told IANS.

The ongoing US-China trade tensions present a critical opportunity for India to seize the opportunity, take the leap, and become an integral part of the global value chain, Ram added.

"As enterprises look at relocating outside China, and setting base elsewhere, India has a clear opportunity to take the leadership mantle, attract them, and potentially emerge as a key manufacturing hub for the new world," he noted.

According to Tarun Pathak, this is a good move that will help these companies scale their retail operations quickly and bring more investments in the country.

"It is a big boost for Apple which is looking to expand in India and retail expansion is a strategic move which has already delayed by their end by couple of years. If local sorucing is competitive, it will also help vendors like Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Oppo, and Vivo expedite their retail operations in the country," Pathak told IANS.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Budget 2019
Comicstaan 2 Is Here, Minus Tanmay Bhat and a #MeToo Cloud Hanging Over
Stranger Things Season 3 Ending, Post-Credits Scene Explained
Relaxed Local Sourcing Norms for Single Brand Retail Will Boost Economy, Experts Say
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Aadhaar Amendment Bill Passed by Lok Sabha: Here's What It Means
  2. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 to Launch in India on July 17: Xiaomi
  3. Amazon Prime Day 2019 Sale: Everything You Can Expect This Year
  4. Vivo Z1 Pro Review
  5. Sony WF-1000XM3 Wireless Earphones With 32-Hour Battery Life Launched
  6. Is Vivo Z1 Pro the Best Smartphone Under Rs. 15,000?
  7. Huami Amazfit Bip Lite Smartwatch With 45-Day Battery Life Debuts in India
  8. Vivo Z1 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, Game Mode 5.0 Launched in India
  9. Motorola P50 With Hole-Punch Display, 25-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched
  10. PUBG Lite Beta Now in India: Here’s Everything You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.