Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced special plans for employees of Baba Ramdev's Patanjali company, as well as employees of associated organisations such Bharat Swabhiman Nyas, Patanjali Yog Samti, Mahila Prakostha, Yuva Bharat, Patanjali Kisan Seva, and Swadeshi Samriddhi card holders. The new BSNL plans, priced at Rs. 144, Rs. 792, and Rs. 1,584, offer 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, and more, with different validity periods. Since Jio entered the Indian telecom sector, BSNL has been very active and launched a number of plans to offer more daily data allocation to customers than the rivals.

The plans were detailed by BSNL on its Twitter handle, which added the plans can be activated at its counters alongside the requisite identification. The Rs. 144 plan offers unlimited voice calls across India (except Mumbai and Delhi circles). It also provides 2GB of data per day and 100 SMS messages for a validity period of 30 days. Meanwhile, the Rs. 792 and Rs. 1,584 BSNL plans also offer similar benefits but with validity period of 180 days and 365 days, respectively.

Coming to other 2GB data per day offers, Airtel recently launched a recharge pack worth Rs. 449 that offers 140GB of 3G/ 4G data for a period of 70 days. Reliance Jio, on the other hand, offers 2GB of high-speed 4G per day data for a period of 84 days under its Rs. 448 plan.