Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • BSNL, Patanjali Launch Rs. 144, Rs. 792, Rs. 1,584 Recharges With 2GB Data per Day, Unlimited Voice Calls

BSNL, Patanjali Launch Rs. 144, Rs. 792, Rs. 1,584 Recharges With 2GB Data per Day, Unlimited Voice Calls

  hindi
, 30 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
BSNL, Patanjali Launch Rs. 144, Rs. 792, Rs. 1,584 Recharges With 2GB Data per Day, Unlimited Voice Calls

The BSNL-Patanjali packs are corporate plans for employees of Patanjali and associated firms

Highlights

  • All plans offer 2GB of data, 100 SMSes, and unlimited voice calls
  • The validity period of the offers are 1 month, 6 months, 1 year
  • Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM card holders also get additional benefits

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced special plans for employees of Baba Ramdev's Patanjali company, as well as employees of associated organisations such Bharat Swabhiman Nyas, Patanjali Yog Samti, Mahila Prakostha, Yuva Bharat, Patanjali Kisan Seva, and Swadeshi Samriddhi card holders. The new BSNL plans, priced at Rs. 144, Rs. 792, and Rs. 1,584, offer 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, and more, with different validity periods. Since Jio entered the Indian telecom sector, BSNL has been very active and launched a number of plans to offer more daily data allocation to customers than the rivals. 

The plans were detailed by BSNL on its Twitter handle, which added the plans can be activated at its counters alongside the requisite identification. The Rs. 144 plan offers unlimited voice calls across India (except Mumbai and Delhi circles). It also provides 2GB of data per day and 100 SMS messages for a validity period of 30 days. Meanwhile, the Rs. 792 and Rs. 1,584 BSNL plans also offer similar benefits but with validity period of 180 days and 365 days, respectively.

Coming to other 2GB data per day offers, Airtel recently launched a recharge pack worth Rs. 449 that offers 140GB of 3G/ 4G data for a period of 70 days. Reliance Jio, on the other hand, offers 2GB of high-speed 4G per day data for a period of 84 days under its Rs. 448 plan.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: BSNL, Patanjali
Idea 4G VoLTE Service Expands to 15 Circles, Now Offering 30GB Free Data to Early Adopters
PUBG Creator Brendan Greene 'Dreading' His Next Game
BSNL, Patanjali Launch Rs. 144, Rs. 792, Rs. 1,584 Recharges With 2GB Data per Day, Unlimited Voice Calls
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Smartphones
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, and Nokia 5.1 Launched, Price in India Revealed
  2. Here's Why OnePlus Sells Only One Smartphone Model at a Time
  3. Was Playing Pokemon Go, Says Father of Child Rescued in Paris
  4. Redmi 6 Plus Specifications, Design Leaked Courtesy TENAA Listing
  5. Mi Band 3 Price Leaked Ahead of May 31 Launch
  6. BSNL, Patanjali Launch Recharges With 2GB Data per Day, Unlimited Calls
  7. Moto G5S Plus Android 8.1 Oreo Update Rollout Begins
  8. Airtel Launches Rs. 449 Pack With 2GB Daily Data for 70 Days to Beat Jio
  9. WhatsApp Said to Hasten Payments Push in Its Biggest Market, India
  10. OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Goes on Sale in India Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.