Yoga guru Baba Ramdev's Patanjali has tied up with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to enter the telecom sector by launching SIM cards. As a part of the partnership, Patanjali is offering SIM cards called 'Swadeshi Samriddhi'. With the new SIM cards, subscribers will initially be able to avail three new recharge packs worth Rs. 144, Rs. 792, and Rs. 1,584. All the plans offer 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, and more for different validity periods.

Initially, the SIM cards under BSNL-Patanjali offer will be available only to the employees of Patanjali, but it will be expanded to the public later, TelecomTalk reports. Also, the Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM cardholders will get 10 percent discount on Patanjali products, health, accidental and life insurances, and more benefits.

Coming to the BSNL-Patanjali Rs. 144 plan, it offers unlimited voice calls across India (except Mumbai and Delhi circles). It provides 2GB of data and 100 SMS messages for a validity period of 30 days. Meanwhile, the Rs. 792 and Rs. 1,584 plans also offer similar benefits but with a validity period of 180 days and 365 days respectively.

Notably, since these plans are exclusive to the users of Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM card holders, Patanjali employees can pick up the SIM card right away. Also, these offers are not available to BSNL users.

Coming to the 2GB data per day offers, Bharti Airtel recently launched a recharge pack worth Rs. 449 that offers 140GB of 3G/ 4G data for a period of 70 days. Reliance Jio, on the other hand, offers 2GB of high-speed 4G per day data for a period of 84 days under its Rs. 448 plan.