  BSNL Announces Long Term Rs. 2,399 Pre Paid Plan With 600 Days Validity, 250 Minutes per Day

BSNL Announces Long-Term Rs. 2,399 Pre-Paid Plan With 600 Days Validity, 250 Minutes per Day

BSNL’s Rs. 2,399 pre-paid plan reportedly charges Rs. 1 per minute for local and Rs. 1.3 per minute for STD calls after the FUP limit is reached.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 25 May 2020 16:21 IST


BSNL’s Rs. 2,399 plan is said to have no data benefits

Highlights
  • BSNL introduces Rs. 2,399 pre-paid with 600 days validity
  • It reportedly includes no data benefits
  • BSNL’s Rs. 2,399 plan is reportedly valid across India

BSNL has introduced a Rs. 2,399 pre-paid plan that comes with 600 days of validity from the date of activation. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) made the announcement through its Chhattisgarh Twitter account. This plan comes with 250 free minutes of outgoing calls per day and seems to offer no data benefits. According to a report, this plan is available all over India and brings free BSNL Tunes for the first 60 days from the date of activation. The validity of this plan seems to be the major selling point as there seem to be no other benefits for customers.

BSNL 2399 plan details

As per the tweet by BSNL Chhattisgarh, for Rs. 2,399 you get a validity of 600 days making this one of the highest validity plans. There is an FUP limit of 250 minutes per day on outgoing calls in India to any network. As per the tweet you get 100 free SMS per day, but there is no data bundled along with the plan so you'll either have to pay normal data rates, or use an add-on pack for data. There is a Rs. 699 plan, which gives 180 days validity instead of the normal 160 days, and has the same benefits of calls and SMS, along with 500MB data free per day.

BSNL 2399 plan data benefits

As mentioned earlier, there are no data benefits with the Rs. 2,399 plan and as per the report by BSNL Teleservices, every MB used will cost 25 paise. This means customers will have to get separate and additional data recharges with this plan. Once FUP limit for calls has been crossed, you have to pay normal call rates of Rs. 1 per minute for local calls and Rs. 1.3 per minute for STD calls. Additionally, this plan is said to come with free BSNL Tunes (caller tune) for first 60 days from activation, after which, the charges are Rs. 42 per month. All other terms and conditions for this plan are on the “per minute plan” basis.

Further reading: BSNL, BSNL Rs 2399 pre paid plan

