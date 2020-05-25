BSNL has launched a new Plan Voucher for Rs. 699 (PV-699) in Chennai and Tamil Nadu Circle. It is a pre-paid recharge plan that, as per the company website, goes live from today, May 25. It offers unlimited free data with 0.5GB per day of high speed data. It is valid for 160 days but the company currently has a promotional offer that adds another 20 days to the plan validity. Additionally, the telecom company has also rationalised its STV-188 (special tariff voucher), reducing its validity by 2 days.

BSNL Rs. 699 Plan Voucher (PV-699)

According to the details mentioned on the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Chennai website, PV-699, as the name suggests, costs Rs. 699 and this plan is in effect starting today, May 25. It includes unlimited free data, however, your speed will be reduced to 80Kpbs after 0.5GB usage per day. The plan voucher also includes unlimited free voice calls in home and national roaming, including the MTNL network roaming area present in Delhi and Mumbai. However, there is an FUP limit of 250 outgoing minutes in a day after which users “will be charged at base plan tariff.”

Additionally, you get 100 SMS per day. This is valid in home and national roaming. The Personalised Ring Back Tone (PBRT) will be given for free to users who purchase the plan in the first 60 days. Further, the validity of the plan is 160 days but BSNL is running a promotional offer for the first 90 days that will give users 180 days of validity for PV-699. This plan can be activated via Channel Top Up (CTOPUP) app and the webportal only. The base plan, tariff, terms and conditions are on the “per minute plan” basis.

Notably, the voice and SMS benefits of this plan are not valid for “outgoing calls to premium numbers, IN numbers, international numbers, and other chargeable short codes.”

STV-118 validity reduced

BSNL has also announced that it is ‘rationalising' the validity of STV-118 from 28 days to 26 days. There are no other changes to this plan which means the pricing and benefits remain the same. The company introduced the STV-118 plan last year with unlimited calls, unlimited national roaming calls including MTNL network in Delhi and Mumbai, and 100 SMS per day. The data included with the plan is unlimited but the speed is reduced to 40Kbps after consumption of 0.5GB. It was valid for 28 days at the time.